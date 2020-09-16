Lehigh Men Open 2021 Recruiting with Verbal from Connor Goodyear

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Connor Goodyear has announced his decision to swim at Lehigh University beginning in the fall of 2021. He is a club swimmer at the Upper Dublin Aquatic Club and he is a senior at La Salle College High School.

I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic careers at Lehigh University. Thank you to my friends, family, and coaches that helped me get here! #haillasalle #mountainhawks

In mid-February, the La Salle College High School junior competed at the 2020 District 12 Championship in the 200 and 500 free. He finished 3rd in the 200 free, taking 2.32 seconds off of his entry time for a time of 1:42.43. He finished 5th in the 500 free (4:43.14), dropping 2.38 seconds.

That same weekend, Goodyear swam at the Philadelphia Catholic League Championships. He swam the 200 IM, 500 free, and the 200 and 400 free relays. He took home the gold medal in the 200 IM, improving his time by 4.22 seconds for a new personal best time. He was runner-up in the 500 free, touching in 4:40.41. He swam the second leg on each of La Salle College High School free relays, splitting a 50 free time of 21.80 and a 100 free time of 47.86.

Goodyear swam at the Pennsylvania Boys 3A Swimming and Diving Champs in early March. He swam the 200 and 500 free, earning a spot in the B-final in each event. He finished 12th in prelims for the 200 free, touching in a new best time of 1:42.08. In finals, he went 0.24 seconds slower, finishing 15th. He finished 10th in the 500 free, powering to the wall in a time of 4:37.65.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 48.14

200 free – 1:42.08

500 free – 4:37.65

200 fly – 1:58.52

200 IM – 1:54.34

Goodyear will join the Lehigh University men in the fall of 2021. He will add depth to their freestyle group. He would have been the team’s 4th fastest 200 freestyler during the 2019-2020 season, and he would have been their third-fastest competitor in the 500 free.

