Italy’s Angelica Reali Commits to Georgetown With Big East A-Final Potential

Angelica Reali from Milan, Italy has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at Georgetown University beginning in the 2022-2023 academic year.

Reali swims for DDS srl Dimensione dello Sport SSD out of Settimo Milanese, a province of Milan in Italy. In the beginning of April, she competed at the 2021 Italian Olympic Trials in the 100 butterfly. At those trials she finished seventh out of tenth in her heat and finished 24th out of 36 people overall. She swam to a time of 1:02.48, and was off of her best time by about a second. Her best time of 1:01.59 in the long course 100 butterfly is from August 2020.

This summer in June, she swam to a best time in the long course 200 butterfly with a time of 2:18.92.

Her best times with conversions to SCY are (LCM/SCM, LCM conversion/SCM conversion):

100 butterfly: 1:01.59, 1:00.63 converts to 54.22, 54.62

200 butterfly: 2:18.92, 2:13.86 converts to 2:02.63, 2:00.59

100 backstroke: 1:04.72, 1:02.37 converts to 57.22, 56.18

200 backstroke: 2:17.11, 2:11.04 converts to 2:01.36, 1:58.05

200 IM: 2:20.59, 2:16.00 converts to 2:03.77, 2:02.52

400 IM: 5:03.26, 4:50.84 converts to 4:27.44, 4:22.01

Georgetown University is a private university located in Washington D.C.. The school is a member of the Big East Conference. The team did not compete in the 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19. At the 2020 Big East Championships, the Hoyas finished second out of six teams.

Reali has the potential to make a huge impact for the Hoyas at both the conference and national level. Based on her best converted times she would have finished in the ‘A’ final at the 2020 Big East Championships of the 100 and 200 butterfly, 100 and 200 backstroke, and 200 and 400 IM. Those ‘A’ final finishes would have included first-place finishes in the 100 and 200 butterfly.

At the national level, Reali’s conversions are just off of the NCAA ‘B’ cut in the 100 butterfly (54.22 converts to the 53.76 ‘B’ cut), 200 butterfly (2:00.59 converts to the 1:59.23 ‘B’ cut), and 200 backstroke (1:58.05 converts to the 1:57.11 ‘B’ cut).

She will arrive on campus just in time to help fill a backstroke hole as the current top times this season are held by graduate senior Kylie Stronko and senior Grace Chen. The butterfly group at Georgetown is mostly led by current freshmen, so Reali will have three years of overlap with them.

Reali will arrive on campus next fall as a member of the class of 2026 along with sprint freestyler Ines Lovato, backstroker Allie Sanchez, and mid-distance freestyler Sophia Ribeiro.

