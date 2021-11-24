Winter Juniors Qualifier Andrew Huang Commits to Johns Hopkins

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Andrew Huang from Lake Oswego, Oregon announced his commitment in September to swim and study at Division III Johns Hopkins University beginning for the 2022-2023 school year.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic & swimming careers at Johns Hopkins University! I would like to thank my family—especially my parents and brother—, friends, teammates, peers, and coaches for supporting me & helping me reach this point. Special thanks to Coach Emily for all her guidance, as well as each of the collegiate coaches who helped me along the way. I am incredibly humbled to have this opportunity and can’t wait for what the next four years will bring! Go Blue Jays!”

Huang swims for Lake Oswego Swim Club. This past April he competed at Sectionals in St. George and earned multiple best times. His best times included the 100 freestyle (48.28), 200 breaststroke (2:01.91), and 200 butterfly (1:50.16). He earned a second-place finish in the 200 breaststroke, a fifth-place finish in the 400 IM and 100 breaststroke, a sixth-place finish in the 200 IM and 200 butterfly, and a 10th place finish in the 100 butterfly.

Over the summer, he competed at Futures in Santa Clarita where he earned long course best times in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.23), 200 butterfly (2:06.32), and 400 IM (4:40.92). He also earned a 12th place finish in the 200 butterfly, a 25th place finish in the 400 IM, and a 27th place finish in the 200 IM.

Since committing in September, Huang has earned multiple best times in November. Those best times include the 50 freestyle (21.73), 100 breaststroke (56.70), 100 butterfly (50.15), and 200 IM (1:51.40).

Huang began his senior year this fall at Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego, OR. Back in February 2020, he earned a second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke and a fourth-place finish in the 200 IM at the OSAA 6A (big schools) State Championship.

His best short course times are:

100 breaststroke: 56.70

200 breaststroke: 2:01.91

200 IM: 1:51.40

400 IM: 4:02.11

100 butterfly: 50.15

200 butterfly: 1:50.16

Johns Hopkins University is a private university located in Baltimore, Maryland.

Huang is a huge pick-up for the Blue Jays. His best times already put him inside the top-10 in school history in multiple events including sixth in the 200 butterfly and ninth in the 200 breaststroke. He also will help fill in the key gaps of current graduate student CJ Arena and senior Jeff Vitek who lead the team in the 200 butterfly as well as current senior Max Chen who leads the team in the 200 breaststroke and 200 IM so far this season.

He also has the potential to make an impact for the Blue Jays at the NCAA Championships as his best times already give him the 2022 NCAA Division III ‘B’ cut in the 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, and 200 IM. It took times of 2:00.93 in the 200 breaststroke, 1:49.34 in the 200 butterfly, and 1:50.70 in the 200 IM to earn an invite at the 2019 championships. Although the 2020 and 2021 Division III NCAA Championships didn’t occur due to COVID-19, the Johns Hopkins men finished fourth as a team at the 2019 championships. Huang has the potential to add to those points.

Huang will arrive on campus in fall 2022 as a member of the class of 2026 along with Matthew Hartshorn, Bryce Lloyd, and Shawn Zhou.

