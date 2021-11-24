Sprint Freestyler Mairin Dalziel Commits to John Carroll

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mairin Dalziel from Royal Oak, Michigan has announced her commitment to swim and study at Division III John Carroll University beginning in the 2022-2023 academic year.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at John Carroll University! I want to thank my friends, family and coaches for helping me through the whole process! Go streaks!”

Dalziel swims for the Birmingham Blue Dolphins (BBD) out of Birmingham, Michigan. She has made great strides this fall during her high school season. At the beginning of October, she earned new best times while at the Oakland County Girls Championships. Those best times included the 500 freestyle (5:16.21) and 200 IM (2:12.24). In November, she earned best times while at the Oakland Athletic Association (OAA) White Division Championships. Those best times included the 50 (24.67) and 100 (53.44) freestyles.

Dalziel began her senior year this fall at Royal Oak High School in Royal Oak, Michigan. She holds the school record in the 50 freestyle.

Her best short course times are:

50 freestyle: 24.67

100 freestyle: 53.44

200 freestyle: 1:58.13

500 freestyle: 5:16.21

200 IM: 2:12.24

John Carroll University is a private university located in University Heights, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland. The school is a member of the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC).

The team won their fifth straight OAC Championship at the 2021 OAC Championships. The team was led by graduated senior Gwyn Ledrick and current junior Ynyra Bohan who both won three individual events. Head Coach Tanner Barton is currently in his second year as head coach for the Blue Streaks.

Based on her best times, Dalziel has the potential to make an immediate impact at the conference level for the Blue Streaks. Her best times would have placed her in the ‘A’ final of the 50, 100, 200, and 500 freestyles as well as the 200 IM at the 2021 OAC Championships.

Dalziel will arrive on campus next fall as a member of the class of 2026 along with Olivia Goodman. She plans on studying education.

