Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Former Swimmer Magdalena Andersson Becomes Sweden’s First Female Prime Minister

Comments: 5

Sweden’s first-ever prime minister, a former junior national swimming champion, resigned on Wednesday: just a few hours after she was appointed to the position.

54-year-old Magdalena Andersson, the leader of the Social Democrat party, resigned after her partner in Sweden’s new coalition government, the Green Party, resigned in protest of the passed budget that was proposed by the oposition, including the right-wing populist party Sweden Democrats. The Sweden Democrats, the country’s third-largest party, has early roots in the neo-Nazi movement.

Andersson, who was the country’s first-ever female prime minister, hopes to regain the post to lead a single-party government. She spent the last 7 years as Sweden’s finance minister.

In her youth, Andersson represented Uppsala Swimming Club. There, she was a two-time youth champion in breaststroke in the late 1970s and early 1980s according to Swedish swimming news site Simma.nu.

5
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
5 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ol' Longhorn
1 hour ago

Obviously a sprinter.

7
0
Reply
Sun Yangs Hammer
Reply to  Ol' Longhorn
7 minutes ago

USRPT but politics

0
0
Reply
Troyyy
1 hour ago

Kind of surprised Sweden hadn’t had a female prime minister yet.

0
0
Reply
Jay Ryan
Reply to  Troyyy
46 minutes ago

She just resigned.

2
0
Reply
Markster
17 seconds ago

…and she resigned lol

0
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!