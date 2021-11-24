Winter Juniors Qualifier Pep Arnwine Commits to Tennessee

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Pep Arnwine from Knoxville, Tennessee has announced his commitment to his academic and athletic careers at the University of Tennessee beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

Arnwine swims for Tennessee Aquatics (TNAQ) out of Knoxville, TN. This past March, he earned numerous best times while at the SE Southern Championships. Those best times included the 200 freestyle (1:40.33) and 500 freestyle (4:38.20). He continued his short course yards success into the summer and at the end of July set best times in the 50 (21.15) and 100 (45.28) freestyles.

This past summer, he earned long course best times while at the Southeastern LC Championships. Those best times were in the 50 (24.48), 100 (52.80), and 200 (1:54.80) freestyles as well as the 100 butterfly (58.26). He earned Winter Juniors Cuts in both the 50 and 100 freestyles.

He began his senior year at West High School in Knoxville, TN. In April at the TISCA High School State Championships, he finished ninth in the 100 freestyle (47.01) and 11th in the 200 freestyle (1:44.10) and led off the 200 freestyle relay that finished seventh in a 21.65.

His best short course yards times are:

50 freestyle: 21.15

100 freestyle: 45.28

200 freestyle: 1:40.33

500 freestyle: 4:38.20

200 backstroke: 1:53.60

The University of Tennessee is a public university located in Knoxville, TN. The school is a member of the SEC Conference. At the 2021 SEC Championships, the Vols finished third out of ten teams. They also finished 20th at the 2021 NCAA Division I Championships with 48 points.

It took times of 19.97 in the 50 freestyle, 43.81 in the 100 freestyle, and 1:36.63 to earn a second swim at the 2021 SEC Championships.

Arnwine will arrive on campus next fall as a member of the class of 2026 along with sprinter Ryan Williams, butterfly Martin Espernberger, and backstroker Nick Simons. So far, Arnwine is the only commit on the men’s side to be in-state.

