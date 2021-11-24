Relay NAG Record Holder Charlie Krone Commits to Navy (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Charlie Krone, a high school senior from Zionsville, Indiana has committed to join the United State Naval Academy class of 2026. Krone attends Zionsville High School and swims for Zionsville Swim Club, just north of Indianapolis.

Krone is primarily a freestyler and butterflier who notably swam the leadoff leg on Zionsville Swim Club’s 15-16 Boys 400 Free Relay NAG record from last December. That relay also included the class of 2023’s top ranked recruit Will Modglin, who recently committed to Texas.

At last year’s Indiana High School state meet, Krone finished fifth in the 100 fly in 48.70, while also playing key roles on Zionsville’s runner-up 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. Zionsville finished in third in the team standings, behind Carmel and Fishers.

Krone’s top SCY times include:

100 free: 45.68

200 free: 1:40.76

500 free: 4:33.50

100 fly: 48.09

200 fly: 1:51.97

Krone projects to have an immediate impact for Navy, whose championship meet last year was a dual meet with Army after the Patriot League cancelled their conference championship meet. In that dual meet, Navy’s fly group was led by the now-graduated Micah Oh, who won the 200 fly in 1:43.99 and freshman Jonah Harm who won the 100 in 47.44. With a full year of high school remaining Krone would have been Navy’s third fastest swimmer in the 100 at the Army dual, behind Harm and fellow freshman Pat Colwell. Both Colwell and Harm will have two years of eligibility remaining when Krone arrives in Annapolis which should create a stout butterfly group for the Midshipmen.

Krone joins backstroker and distance freestyler Zach Stump in Navy’s class of 2026.

