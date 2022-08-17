2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Rome, Italy
- Parco Del Foro Italico
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9:00 am local / 3:00 am ET
- Finals: 6:00 pm local / 12:00 pm ET
MEN’S 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY
- World Record: 3:26.78, United States – 2021 Olympic Games
- European Record: 3:27.51, Great Britain – 2021 Olympic Games / Italy – 2022 World Championships
European Championship Record: 3:28.59, Great Britain – 2021
- 2020 European Champion: Great Britain, 3:28.59
- Italy, 3:28.46 (CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD)
- France, 3:32.50
- Austria, 3:33.28
- Great Britain, 3:33.60
- Poland, 3:34.16
- Ukraine, 3:34.66
- Germany, 3:35.65
- Spain, 3:37.25
After what was nothing short of an exceptional European Championships by host country Italy, the Italian squad of Thomas Ceccon, Nicolo Martnineghi, Matteo Rivolta, and Alessandro Miressi sent things off with a bang. The quartet tore to victory in the final event – the men’s 4×100 medley relay, taking down the Championship Record in the process. The Italian team swam a 3:28.46 tonight, clipping the previous record, which was set by Great Britain (3:28.59) at the 2020 European Championships. The 2020 European Champs were, of course, held in May of 2021 due to postponement caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic.
The performance comes after Italy set a new European Record en route to winning Gold in the event at the World Championships earlier this summer. Their time 0f 3:27.51 comes in behind only the World Record of 3:26.78, held by the United States. The only difference between Italy’s World Championships relay and their relay tonight is that Matteo Rivolta swam fly tonight, while Federico Burdisso swam fly at the World Champs. Here is a split comparison between Italy’s swim tonight, the previous Championship Record held by Great Britan, and Italy’s European Record from the World Champs:
|Splits
|Italy – 2022 European Championships
|Great Britain – 2020(2021) European Championships
|Italy – 2022 World Championships
|Backstroke
|Thomas Ceccon – 52.82
|Luke Greenbank – 53.64
|Thomas Ceccon – 51.93
|Breaststroke
|Nicolo Martinenghi – 57.72
|Adam Peaty – 57.38
|Nicolo Martinenghi – 57.47
|Butterfly
|Matteo Rivolta – 50.75
|James Guy – 50.65
|Federico Burdisso – 50.63
|Freestyle
|Alessandro Miressi – 47.17
|Duncan Scott – 46.92
|Alessandro Miressi – 47.48
|FINAL TIME
|3:28.46
|3:28.59
|3:27.51
Notably, Ceccon and Martinenghi were a little slower tonight than they were in June. On the other hand, Miressi was faster this time around, throwing down a sizzling 47.17 on the anchor.