Iron’s Sakci Joins 55-Club, Becomes 4th Fastest SCM 100 Breaststroker

ISL MATCH #7 – DAY TWO

One of the breakout stars of International Swimming League (ISL) season #2 is Iron’s Emre Sakci, the Turkish breaststroking phenom who has been on a tear in both individual events and relays.

Today, while competing in match #7, Sakci threw down another lifetime best, this time in the 100m breaststroke. Stopping the clock in a mighty 55.97 in the 100m breaststroke, the 22-year-old just missed out on the top prize, which was claimed by Energy Standard’s Ilya Shymanovich.

Shymanovich touched in 55.85, a new 100m breast European Record, while Sakci’s 55.97 marked his first time ever under the 56-second threshold. In doing so, Sakci easily overtook his previous PB and Turkish national record of 56.62 from match #3.

Splits for Sakci’s swim 55.97 swim here include: 26.42/29.55 to rank him among the best-ever performers in the short course meters version of this 1breast in slot #4. This is on top of Sakci hitting a new European Record in the 50m breaststroke yesterday with his monster 25.29.

Top 100 Breaststroke Performers All-Time

RANK TIME SWIMMER NATION MEET DATE
1 55.61 Cameron van der Burgh RSA 5/10/2010
2 55.85 Ilya Shymanovich BLR 2020 ISL SCM – Match 7 11/6/2020
3 55.92 Adam Peaty GBR 2019 ISL Series – Las Vegas 12/21/2019
4 55.97 Emre Sakci TUR 2020 ISL SCM – Match 7 11/6/2020
5 56.02 Kirill Prigoda RUS 2017 Euro’s Champs scm 12/15/2017
6 56.06 Arno Kamminga NED 2019 Euro’s Champs scm 12/7/2019
7 56.11 Yasuhiro Koseki JPN 2019 JPN SCM Champs 10/26/2019
8 56.15 Fabio Scozzoli ITA 2017 Euro’s Champs scm 12/16/2017
9 56.16 Oleg Kostin RUS Russian National SC Swimming Championships 11/19/2017
10 56.25 Felipe Franca BRA Trofeu Jose Finkel 9/1/2014

1
Swimmer
1 minute ago

Was I the only one who noticed the dolphin kick at the end of his skins races?

