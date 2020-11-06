Iron’s Sakci Joins 55-Club, Becomes 4th Fastest SCM 100 Breaststroker

ISL MATCH #7 – DAY TWO

One of the breakout stars of International Swimming League (ISL) season #2 is Iron’s Emre Sakci, the Turkish breaststroking phenom who has been on a tear in both individual events and relays.

Today, while competing in match #7, Sakci threw down another lifetime best, this time in the 100m breaststroke. Stopping the clock in a mighty 55.97 in the 100m breaststroke, the 22-year-old just missed out on the top prize, which was claimed by Energy Standard’s Ilya Shymanovich.

Shymanovich touched in 55.85, a new 100m breast European Record, while Sakci’s 55.97 marked his first time ever under the 56-second threshold. In doing so, Sakci easily overtook his previous PB and Turkish national record of 56.62 from match #3.

Splits for Sakci’s swim 55.97 swim here include: 26.42/29.55 to rank him among the best-ever performers in the short course meters version of this 1breast in slot #4. This is on top of Sakci hitting a new European Record in the 50m breaststroke yesterday with his monster 25.29.

Top 100 Breaststroke Performers All-Time