Iron’s Sakci Joins 55-Club, Becomes 4th Fastest SCM 100 Breaststroker

ISL MATCH #7 – DAY TWO
- Thursday, November 5th: 10AM – 12 noon Local Time (3AM-5AM U.S. Central Time, 6PM – 8PM J+1 Japan)
- Friday, November 6th: 10Am – 12 noon Local Time (3AM-5AM U.S. Central Time, 6PM – 8PM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) Format
- ISL Technical Handbook
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How to Watch
- Omega Results
- Full Match 7 Results
- Teams: Energy Standard/DC Trident/Toronto Titans/Iron
One of the breakout stars of International Swimming League (ISL) season #2 is Iron’s Emre Sakci, the Turkish breaststroking phenom who has been on a tear in both individual events and relays.
Today, while competing in match #7, Sakci threw down another lifetime best, this time in the 100m breaststroke. Stopping the clock in a mighty 55.97 in the 100m breaststroke, the 22-year-old just missed out on the top prize, which was claimed by Energy Standard’s Ilya Shymanovich.
Shymanovich touched in 55.85, a new 100m breast European Record, while Sakci’s 55.97 marked his first time ever under the 56-second threshold. In doing so, Sakci easily overtook his previous PB and Turkish national record of 56.62 from match #3.
Splits for Sakci’s swim 55.97 swim here include: 26.42/29.55 to rank him among the best-ever performers in the short course meters version of this 1breast in slot #4. This is on top of Sakci hitting a new European Record in the 50m breaststroke yesterday with his monster 25.29.
Top 100 Breaststroke Performers All-Time
|RANK
|TIME
|SWIMMER
|NATION
|MEET
|DATE
|1
|55.61
|Cameron van der Burgh
|RSA
|5/10/2010
|2
|55.85
|Ilya Shymanovich
|BLR
|2020 ISL SCM – Match 7
|11/6/2020
|3
|55.92
|Adam Peaty
|GBR
|2019 ISL Series – Las Vegas
|12/21/2019
|4
|55.97
|Emre Sakci
|TUR
|2020 ISL SCM – Match 7
|11/6/2020
|5
|56.02
|Kirill Prigoda
|RUS
|2017 Euro’s Champs scm
|12/15/2017
|6
|56.06
|Arno Kamminga
|NED
|2019 Euro’s Champs scm
|12/7/2019
|7
|56.11
|Yasuhiro Koseki
|JPN
|2019 JPN SCM Champs
|10/26/2019
|8
|56.15
|Fabio Scozzoli
|ITA
|2017 Euro’s Champs scm
|12/16/2017
|9
|56.16
|Oleg Kostin
|RUS
|Russian National SC Swimming Championships
|11/19/2017
|10
|56.25
|Felipe Franca
|BRA
|Trofeu Jose Finkel
|9/1/2014
Was I the only one who noticed the dolphin kick at the end of his skins races?