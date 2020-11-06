Kolesnikov’s 45.5, Blume’s 51.8 Lead Energy Standard To Dominant Mixed Free Win

ISL MATCH #7

In the lone relay on day two of Match 8, Energy Standard steamrolled the field with a decisive win by almost three and a half seconds. They had the only male split sub-46, the only two women who broke 52, and the second-fastest lead-off leg.

Behind them, it was a tight race for second between both Toronto teams and the DC Trident.

Let’s dive into the splits:

Male Lead-offs

It was a standout lead-off swim from Michael Chadwick for the Titans, as the American nailed a new personal best time of 46.64. Chadwick set his previous PB during last season’s final (46.71), and even was quicker here than his fastest relay split so far this season (46.66 on yesterday’s 4×100 free).

Evgeny Rylov was just .01 behind Chadwick for Energy Standard, going over a tenth faster than he did earlier in the individual 100 free for his fastest swim of the season in 46.65.

Yuri Kisil made it two straight days sub-47 from a flat start for Toronto’s other squad, while Zach Apple was a bit off (by his lofty standards) for DC in 47.14.

Male Flying Splits

Kliment Kolesnikov‘s 45.35 split on yesterday’s men’s freestyle relay really flew under the radar, especially because he wasn’t even in their ‘A’ lineup. That changed today, as the Russian took over from his countryman Rylov and flew to the top split in the field by over a second in 45.53, giving him back-to-back blistering 100 free swims.

That swim launched Energy Standard into a massive lead, while Shane Ryan dipped under 47 to put Toronto in second, and Sergey Fesikov wasn’t at his best but he still kept the other Titan squad in third at the halfway mark.

Maxim Lobanovszkij produced the second-fastest flying leg in the field for Iron in 46.70, and Jacob Pebley continues to prove he’s a reliable sub-47 leg for DC.

Female Flying Splits

Pernille Blume had her best swim of the season so far swimming in clean water for Energy Standard, splitting sub-52 for the first time in 2020 in 51.81. This also registers as the Dane’s fastest-ever relay leg, surpassing a 51.85 from last season’s Budapest match, though her personal flat-start best is still faster at 51.63 from the 2017 European SC Championships.

Siobhan Haughey is consistent as ever, splitting under 52 once again 51.92, while Louise Hansson had a huge 52.11 anchor for Toronto to bring them up from fourth to second (equalling her career-best relay split from 2014).

Linnea Mack was also impressive for the Trident in 52.48, and Amy Bilquist managed to hold off Anika Apostalon at the end to put them third in between the two Titan teams. Mack has been a solid contributor when called upon for DC, now having split sub-52.5 three times.

Coming off of her 52.37 split yesterday, Lucy Hope clocked in at 52.72 for Energy’s ‘B’ team which proved to be the key in them edging out Iron for fifth.