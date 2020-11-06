Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Robert Glinta on 49 100 Back in First Match Back After Having COVID-19 (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 7

Reported by Annika Johnson.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE

Not only had Kliment Kolesnikov not yet to won the 100 back for Energy Standard this season, this was actually his first time racing the event individually in season 2. He made the most of the swim, however, producing a 49.42 to take first place and 9 points. Matt Grevers was 4th to give Energy Standard a 14-point total.

Answering back from the women’s double jackpotting in event, the Iron men went 2-3 here and nearly matched Energy Standard’s total here. More importantly though, Iron beat Toronto in the event giving them a leg up in the race for second place.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!