Robert Glinta on 49 100 Back in First Match Back After Having COVID-19 (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 7

Reported by Annika Johnson.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE

Not only had Kliment Kolesnikov not yet to won the 100 back for Energy Standard this season, this was actually his first time racing the event individually in season 2. He made the most of the swim, however, producing a 49.42 to take first place and 9 points. Matt Grevers was 4th to give Energy Standard a 14-point total.

Answering back from the women’s double jackpotting in event, the Iron men went 2-3 here and nearly matched Energy Standard’s total here. More importantly though, Iron beat Toronto in the event giving them a leg up in the race for second place.