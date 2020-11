Brenton Rickard Positivo A Test Antidoping Su Campione Dei Giochi 2012

2012 Australian Olympic Medalist Brenton Rickard Tests Positive For Furosemide Brenton Rickard; a decorated Australian Olympian and World Champion has tested positive for furosemide in a retroactive drug test of a 2012 sample.

