2020 Florida HS 4A Roundup: Regions Highlights and State Qualifiers

2020 FHSAA 4A Region Championships

Over the weekend Florida high schools competed in the second stage of their championship season, with teams racing in Region meets across the state.

FHSAA Class 4A Region Champions

Region 1: Creekside girls and Oviedo boys

Region 2: Riverview (Sarasota) girls and Venice boys

Region 3: Windermere girls and Olympia boys

Class 4A Region Highlights

Leading the Riverview boys at the Region 2 meet was Liam Custer, a junior. Custer posted the top time in both the 200 IM and 500 free, winning both by a large margin. In the IM he touched in 1:50.76, beating out second-place Amadeusz Knop by over 2 seconds. His margin of victory in the 500 free was even larger, as he beat out University of Pennysylvania commit Luke Williams by almost ten seconds, touching in 4:25.11. He is the top seed for the state meet next weekend in both events.

Joining Custer as a multiple event winner in Region 2 was HB Plant senior and UVA commit Ella Bathurst. Bathurst won both the 200 IM (2:00.98) and 100 back (55.29) at the Region 2 meet, posting the top time in each by over a second. She holds the fastest entry time in the 200 IM at the state meet by almost three seconds, with the second-fastest time being held by Riverview freshman Gracie Weyant. Weyant is the younger sibling of Emma Weyant, who is a US National Team member and future member of the UVA swim team following a gap year this year.

Another top seed for the state championship meet came out of Region 1, with Seminole High School’s Stephanie Akakabota holding the state’s fastest time in the 50 free. Akakabota, who is committed to join the University of California next fall, won the 50 free in Region 2 in 22.96, making her the only women seeded under 23.0 going into the state meet. She is also seeded 6th in the 100 free after taking 5th at her Region meet (51.76).

Region 1 featured both the state champion and runner up from last year’s state championship meet on both sides. On the boy’s side, Oviedo repeated as Region champions as they look to repeat as state champions, while runner-up Seminole fell to a 5th place finish in the Region. For the women, Oviedo fell to third in their Region meet, as last year’s runner up Creekside took the top spot.