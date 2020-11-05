Emre Sakci Swims 25.29 50 Breast; 0.04 Seconds Off Van der Burgh’s World Record

2020 International Swimming League – Match 7

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 1

Energy Standard – 300 points Toronto Titans – 229 points Iron – 205 points DC Trident – 141 points

In his third 50 breaststroke victory this season, Energy Standard’s Emre Sakci lowered his own Turkish national record along with the European record to a 25.29. The new mark improves upon his own records which he set at ISL Match 4 last week when he swam it in a 25.50.

Sakci’s swim comes within 0.04 seconds of Cameron van der Burgh‘s world record of 25.25 from 2009. Van der Burgh’s is among the oldest world records still standing today and Sakci is now closer to beating it than anyone has been in over a decade.

He was previously the third-fastest performer ever with his 25.50 and has now jumped South African Roland Schoeman‘s 24.45 to replace him as second place.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 50m Breaststroke (SCM)

Not only did the swim make Sakci the 2nd fastest performer of all time, it gave him the second-fastest ever performance of all time.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 50m Breaststroke (SCM)

The swim gave Sakci his third victory for Iron in the 100 breaststroke in the event this season and he got a significant jackpot of 24 points. Sakci has thus far been a solid asset for Iron and will continue being a key member of the team should Iron qualify for the postseason.

Match 7 Men’s 50 Breaststroke Results