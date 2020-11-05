Shane Ryan Retains Record-Breaker Status With Irish 100 Back Mark

2020 International Swimming League – Match 7

Shane Ryan‘s record-setting run continued on Thursday on day #1 of Match 7 of the 2020 ISL season.

The LA Current-turned Toronto Titan swimmer, and American-turned-Irish swimmer, led off the Titan’s 400 medley relay with a scorching 50.20 opener. That new lifetime best sliced .02 off of his own previous Irish record of 50.22 set in ISL match #3 just over a week ago.

Splitting 24.11/26.09, Ryan’s split rendered his medley relay squad in 3rd place, where the team would remain until the end, ultimately clocking a time of 3:25.26 for 12 points.

Earlier in the session, Ryan won his 3rd consecutive 50m backstroke individual race, beating out Iron’s Robert Glinta and Energy Standard’s Evgeny Rylov. Ryan represented the only swimmer in the field to get under 23 seconds, posting a winning effort of 22.86, just .10 off his own Irish record in the event.

Ryan also contested the 100m fly, which is ever-evolving for him from an off-event to a regular appearance, with the former Penn State swimmer posting a time of 50.95 for 3rd place.

Speaking from Budapest Ryan said ‘I’m so happy to be back racing again. It is great that I have so much support from the Swim Ireland and Toronto Titans team. I’m just trying to be consistent, taking it one race at a time’.