SSPC: Maddy Banic Explains Going From Trying to Find a Team to ISL Champ

I sat down with Energy Standard butterflier Madeline Banic. Banic has had a really interesting last few years, especially considering that she basically retired, then 3 months later decided she still wanted to keep swimming, and now is competing at the highest international level. Even just weeks ago, Banic admits she had reached out to a lot of different ISL teams but most weren’t even interested. However, Energy Standard took a chance on her and it has paid off.

After Sarah Sjostrom was announced for the last match due to a back injury, Banic filled in in the 50 and 100 fly, taking 2nd in the latter and blasting a 24.9 in the former to take 1st and win ES big points.

