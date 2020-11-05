Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 ISL Match 7 – Day 1 Live Recap

by Annika Johnson 0

November 05th, 2020 News

2020 International Swimming League – Match 7

Match 7 will be the deciding factor on whether or not DC Trident has the chance to advance to the semifinals. All they need to do is beat one team here to have a shot, and with the likes of Amy Bilquist, Zach Apple, Siobhan Haughey, and Jacob Pebley it is within their grasp.

We will also see races from Energy Standard’s Sarah Sjostrom, last year’s ISL league MVP, who did not compete in match 6 due to injury, Sarah Sjostrom.

You can read a full preview of this match here.

Recap: Annika Johnson, Live Analysis: Ben Dornan

Women’s 100 Butterfly

 

Men’s 100 Butterfly

 

Women’s 200 Backstroke

 

Men’s 200 Backstroke

 

Points After 4 Events

 

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

 

Men’s 200 Breaststroke

 

Women’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay

 

Men’s 50 Freestyle

 

Points After 8 Events

 

Women’s 50 Freestyle

 

Men’s 200 IM

 

Women’s 200 IM

 

Men’s 50 Breaststroke

 

Women’s 50 Breaststroke

 

Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay

 

Points Update

 

Women’s 50 Backstroke

 

Men’s 50 Backstroke

 

Women’s 400 Freestyle

 

Points Update

 

Men’s 400 Freestyle

 

Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay

 

Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay

 

Total Points After Day 1

 

Mixed 4×50 Medley Relay*

*If a Team tie break is needed.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!