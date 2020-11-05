2020 ISL Match 8 – Day 1 Live Recap

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 8
- Thursday, November 5: 4pm-6pm CET/10am-noon U.S. Central
- Friday, November 6: 4pm-6pm CET/10am-noon U.S. Central
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- ISL Technical Handbook
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Omega Results
- Teams: London Roar, Tokyo Frog Kings, Cali Condors, New York Breakers
Although this match #8 is not an absolute ‘make or break’ meet for any of the participating teams in terms of making the ISL semi-finals, we will get to see 2 of the league’s undefeated teams spar in the Cali Condors and London Roar.
This match is running concurrently to match #7, which was underway earlier today, with results and analysis available here.
As such, we’ll get to see a semi-real-time comparison of times among the likes of match 7’s Florent Manaudou of Energy Standard against Caeleb Dressel of Cali Condors and Vlad Morozov of Tokyo Frog Kings in the 50m free here, for example. Or, Emri Sakci’s 50m breast European Record for Iron earlier and how Roar’s Adam Peaty answers that swim in this match 8 today.
Recap: Retta Race, Analysis: Jared Anderson
LANES
- 1 & 2 – NY Breakers (NYB)
- 3 & 4 – London Roar (LON)
- 5 & 6 – Cali Condors (CAC)
- 7 & 8 – Tokyo Frog Kings (TOK)
excited to see condors breaststroke improve! Let’s go Nic Fink!! #GoDors
Anyone have a link?