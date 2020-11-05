USC Names Former Auburn Head Coach Brett Hawke as Volunteer Assistant

USC has announced the addition of former Auburn head coach Brett Hawke as the program’s new assistant coach.

Hawke, who was a two-time Australian Olympian and nine-time NCAA champion while swimming at Auburn, is known as a sprint specialist. He served as an assistant to David Marsh and Richard Quick during the team’s dynasty in the 2000s before being promoted to co-head coach alongside Quick for the 2008-2009 season.

He was named the CSCAA Division I Coach of the Year that season after the men’s team won the NCAA title and was later named the SEC Coach of the Year in 2012.

The Auburn women finished 16th at Hawke’s final NCAA Championship meet there in 2018, while the men’s team finished 12th with 98.5 points. After having finished in the top 10 in each of Hawke’s previous 8 seasons, the Auburn men placed 12th at the last two NCAA Championship meets. Their 98.5 points in 2018 were their fewest since the 1992 season, where Auburn finished 15th and scored 85 points.

While at Auburn, mostly during his time as an assistant, Hawke led arguably the best men’s sprint group in the world. That group included the current World Record holder in the men’s 50 and 100 free Cesar Cielo, as well as former World Record holder Fred Bousquet and Matt Targett through to SEC Champions Gideon Louw, Adam Brown, Marcelo Chierighini, and Zach Apple during Hawke’s time as head coach.

On the women’s side, during his tenure as head coach, he also worked with Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace, who was once the fastest women ever in the 100 yard free.

The 2020-2021 season is USC’s first under new head coach Jeremy Kipp who was hired after longtime head coach Dave Salo resigned following last season.

USC for this season will return head diving coach Hongping Li and assistant coach Dave Salo from the prior staff. Kipp brought assistant coach Meghan Hawthorne with him from Northwestern, hired Kevin Rapier as a new member of the staff, and named Lea Maurer, the former Stanford women’s head coach, as his associate head coach.

Between Maurer, Hawke, and Rapier (Cleveland State, briefly), the staff now has 3 former Division I head coaches on it.

“The experience and knowledge that Brett brings to the Trojans is a remarkable asset,” Kipp said. “From his career as an elite swimmer to one of the world’s best coaches, Brett has seen and done it all and we are ecstatic that he is on the West Coast and lending his expertise to the Trojans.”

Hawke’s day job is as the Development Director of Swim Camps at swimming clinic producer Fitter & Faster, living in Los Angeles. Hawke also spent last season as an assistant coach with the LA Current of the International Swimming League.