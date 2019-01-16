Indiana Welcomes Michigan to Bloomington on Thursday

Courtesy: Indiana Athletics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will host Big Ten rival and Michigan on Thursday at the Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center in Bloomington, Ind.

The dual-meet will begin with diving at 1:00 p.m. ET, with swimming starting at 2:00 p.m. ET. Admission to the meet is free.

BTN Plus will live-stream the meet beginning at 2:00 p.m. on BTN2Go.com. Live swimming results can be found at IUHoosiers.com, with live diving results available at DiveMeets.com.

Men’s 1-meter and women’s 3-meter dive will begin at 1:00 p.m. Women’s 1-meter will run during the first swimming break, while men’s 3-meter will run during the second.

The order of events for swimming will be 200 medley relay, 1,000 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 200 breaststroke, 500 freestyle 100 butterfly, 200 IM and 400 freestyle relay.

Scouting the Hoosiers

The IU men’s team (5-0) enters Thursday’s meet with the Wolverines (5-0) with a dual-meet winning streak of 27. The Hoosier men haven’t lost in a dual meet since Jan. 16, 2016 against Michigan.

The Indiana women come in to Thursday’s meet with the Michigan women’s squad (5-0) with an overall record of 2-2-1 on the season, with wins over Kentucky and Missouri.