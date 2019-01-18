Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Indiana Hoosiers Have Their Turn At Warm Weather (Trip Highlights)

Last month, the Indiana Hoosiers traveled down to the warm Florida for their winter training trip. The squad practiced at Ransom Everglades School & the University of Miami pool (on the last day).

Check out the trip highlight video, made by sophomores Corey Gambardella and Thomas Vanderbrook.

Music: Dancing on Glass, by St. Lucia

In 2018, the Hoosier men topped the Big Ten championships podium while the women settled for second place. The NCAA Championships also had great finishes from the IU Hoosiers. The women finished in 8th place, highlighted by Lily King’s sweep of the 100/200 breast. The men finished in 3rd place overall, with now-graduated Blake Pieroni becoming the first man to break 1:30 in the 200 free and leading off the winning 800 free relay.

On Thursday, January 17th, the Hoosiers will return to the 2019 competition season. The #3 men and #14 women will host Michigan at the Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center.

View this post on Instagram

Squad up! Wait…. where did you go? @josayygrotayy @rouleauanne

A post shared by Indiana University Swim & Dive (@indianaswimdive) on

View this post on Instagram

What a way to start the day #miamibeach #goodvibes #recovery photo credit @coach_kg1

A post shared by Indiana University Swim & Dive (@indianaswimdive) on

View this post on Instagram

Morning timed 5k for DCrew… No Big Deal 💪🏼 #trainingtrip18 #miamilifestyle

A post shared by Caitlin Hamilton (@iucoachcaitlin) on

View this post on Instagram

You heard the people!! An awesome #FlexFriday for @indianaswimdive’s last lift of training trip.

A post shared by Jackson Bertoli (@jacksonbertoli) on

View this post on Instagram

Cheesin’ into 2019 with the best team in the land 😎😂🧀 #ZoomIn

A post shared by Kirk Grand (@coach_kg1) on

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro has had a huge passion for swimming since his first dive in the pool. He joined the sport at age 11 after his diagnosis of juvenile arthritis. Swimming became his second chance at sports and became the love of his life. He was a breaststroker and IMer when …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!