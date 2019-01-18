Indiana Hoosiers Have Their Turn At Warm Weather (Trip Highlights)

Last month, the Indiana Hoosiers traveled down to the warm Florida for their winter training trip. The squad practiced at Ransom Everglades School & the University of Miami pool (on the last day).

Check out the trip highlight video, made by sophomores Corey Gambardella and Thomas Vanderbrook.

Music: Dancing on Glass, by St. Lucia

In 2018, the Hoosier men topped the Big Ten championships podium while the women settled for second place. The NCAA Championships also had great finishes from the IU Hoosiers. The women finished in 8th place, highlighted by Lily King’s sweep of the 100/200 breast. The men finished in 3rd place overall, with now-graduated Blake Pieroni becoming the first man to break 1:30 in the 200 free and leading off the winning 800 free relay.

On Thursday, January 17th, the Hoosiers will return to the 2019 competition season. The #3 men and #14 women will host Michigan at the Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center.