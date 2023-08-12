Indian River Adds 2023 Commitment From UIL Runner-Up Anderson Brown

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Opting to compete at the junior college level this fall, Anderson Brown of Kyle, Texas has announced his decision to swim for NJCAA powerhouse Indian River State College in Fort Pierce, Florida. Brown recently finished his senior year at Jack C. Hays High School and swam club with the YMCA of Austin Swim Alliance.

“I’m incredibly excited and proud to have the opportunity to train and compete at Indian River under Coach Sion, and I look forward to being part of Number 50 (in-a-row!) for the program next season! It’s a great honor to have been given this opportunity, and I’m 100% committed to reaching new heights at IRSC!”

In February, Brown was a two-event runner-up at the 2023 UIL (Texas High School) 5A Swimming and Diving State Championships. In the 100 fly, Brown was one of just two swimmers to finish under 50.0, claiming silver with a lifetime best of 49.05. He also added a second lifetime best in the 200 IM, touching at 1:51.56. He was slightly faster in the event during prelims, touching at 1:51.37.

Brown’s best event is arguably the 200 fly, a race in which he was a finalist in at both the 2022 US Open and 2022 Summer Junior Championships. His best time in the event comes from Junior Nationals, where he took twenty-first in the C-final. His time of 2:02.62 also marked a huge lifetime best in the race as entering the meet, he’d never finished below 2:04.0.

Top SCY Times

100 back – 51.37

200 back – 1:50.82

100 fly – 49.23

200 fly – 1:49.33

200 IM – 1:51.37

400 IM – 3:58.78

Brown will be joining an IRSC program in search of it’s fiftieth straight NJCAA title during the 2023-2024 school year, a meet that will be hosted by Indian River. In 2022-2023, the program was dominant at the national championships, winning 38 out of the 50 total events across both genders. The men’s team finished with 21 national titles and was nearly 500 points ahead of runner-up Southwestern Oregon.

With his lifetime bests, Brown will have the potential to be a multiple-event national champion during his freshman year at IRSC. His best time in the 200 fly would have been fast enough to win the event in 2023, while he would have finished second in the 400 IM and third in the 200 back.

Brown’s arrival this fall will help offset the loss of the William and Marcus Beckstead-Holman. The sophomores were among the program’s top swimmers last season, with William claiming four golds (and four NJCAA records) at the 2023 NJCAA Championships and Marcus taking gold and silver. The three all swim similar events as well, with William having won the 200 back and Marcus taking first in the 200 fly.

