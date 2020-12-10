IM Specialist Adrianna Barone Transfers from FIU to Gardner-Webb University

Adrianna Barone has announced her decision to transfer from Florida International University to Gardner-Webb University beginning in the 2021-2022 season.

I chose to transfer to Gardner-Webb because it felt like home. Last year when I met the coaches and team, in my heart I knew that I would excel here athletically and academically. I am in love with the campus and team and cannot wait to move up there in the spring to start getting to work! Sko Dawgs!!

Barone most recently competed at the 18&U Winter Championships in December of 2020. She swam the 200 and 500 free, the 200 breast and fly, and the 200 and 400 IM, making it back for finals swims in 5 of the 6 events. Most of her times remained consistent between prelims and finals, except for two large time improvements in the 500 free and 200 breast. She was seeded 15th going into her second 500 free swim, where she shaved off 7.52 seconds, moving up to 8th place. She also dropped 3.32 seconds between her two breaststroke races, moving from 17th to 12th.

Barone is a three-time senior championship high point winner and a three-time open water zones team member, and she received her club team’s Most Improved Award. She is also a three-time Florida High School States medalist and she has received her high school’s Performance of the Year Award.

Top SCY Times:

1650 free – 17:16.18

200 IM – 2:07.10

400 IM – 4:29.11

200 breast – 2:22.40

200 fly – 2:08.42

Gardner-Webb University is a part of the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association conference. During the 2019-2020 season, they finished 5th out of the 13 teams in the conference.

The team had standout performances from Jessi Snover, who won two individual medals for the team: a bronze medal in the 100 fly and a silver medal in the 200 IM. Mary Traylor also earned an individual medal, finishing third in the 200 fly. The women’s 200 medley relay comprised of Kayla Smith, Jennifer Jackson, Snover, and Audrey Robinson took home the team’s final bronze medal.

Barone’s best times would have earned points for the Bulldogs at the 2020 conference championships. Her 1650 would have placed 8th and she would have earned a spot in the A-final of the 200 breast. She would have also earned spots in the B-final of the 200 fly, the 200 IM, and the 400 IM.

This addition will bring badly-needed depth to several events for Gardner-Webb. She would have been the Bulldogs’ top 200 breaststroker last season, and she would have been their third-fastest 400 IMer behind Marguerite Sesti and Traylor. The team did not have any swimmers compete in the 1650 last season, and only Traylor swam the 200 fly. Similarly, she would have been ranked fourth in the 200 IM behind Snover, Spencer Lucas, and Traylor. Sesti, Lucas, Traylor, and Snover will all have graduated by the time Barone joins the team, making her a top incoming swimmer.

Barone, when not at college, does her club training with Saint Andrew’s Aquatics in Florida.