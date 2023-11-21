Ilya Kharun Swims 2nd-Fastest 200 Fly in ASU History (1:39.31) 2 Days After NC State Invite

2023 Arizona State vs. Utah

Nov. 20, 2023

Don Reddish Pool Salt Lake City, Utah

SCY (25 yards)

Results (PDF)

Men: No. 1 Arizona State 232, Utah 66

Women: No. 15 Arizona State women 210.5, Utah 88.5

Just one day removed from the NC State Invite, Arizona State turned around and faced off against Utah in a dual meet on the way back to Tempe.

Canadian freshman Ilya Kharun clocked the second-fastest 200 fly time in Sun Devils’ history with a winning mark of 1:39.31, just a couple tenths off his personal-best 1:39.10 from Saturday that leads the NCAA this season. Heading into this season, his lifetime best was a 1:40.89 from February.

Kharun also won the 200 IM with a personal-best 1:43.51, shaving more than two seconds off his previous-best 1:45.93 from earlier this month. He split 21.48 on his 50 fly leadoff, 26.52 on his 50 back, 30.77 on his 50 breast, and 24.74 on his 50 free.

Kharun opened the evening with a victory swimming the fly leg of ASU’s 200 medley relay, but the back-half splits that show him splitting 20.70 and sophomore Jonny Kulow anchoring with a 17.56 free split are not accurate (Kharun went more like 19-mid and Kulow went about 18-mid).

In sprint freestyle events, Kulow posted a 19.34 in the 50 free, a few tenths off his season-best 19.00 that ranks 8th in the NCAA this season. ASU junior Patrick Sammon won both the 100 free (43.63) and 200 free (1:34.27) while fifth-year Jack Dolan delivered a 42.84 leadoff on the Sun Devils’ 400 free relay. Dolan added a 21.12 backstroke leadoff on ASU’s 200 medley relay as well as a 19.44 in the individual 50 free race.

Sun Devils senior David Schlicht swept the 100 breast (53.25) and 200 breast (1:54.75). His season bests are 52.60 and 1:51.55, respectively, the latter of which ranks 4th in the NCAA this season.

Junior star Leon Marchand did not compete for ASU on Monday coming off a 3rd-place finish in the 400 IM (3:38.61) behind Schlict (3:38.16) and Hungarian sophomore Hubert Kos (personal-best 3:35.82) at the NC State Invite.

On the women’s side, Latvian sophomore Ieva Maluka led the Sun Devils with individual wins in the 100 free (49.58), 200 free (1:46.04), and 200 IM (1:56.97) while also contributing a personal-best 25.36 50 back leadoff on ASU’s 200 medley relay. She was only about a second off her personal-best 200 IM time of 1:55.46 from her NC State Invite victory that ranks 10th in the NCAA this season.

ASU senior Lindsay Looney also picked up four wins by sweeping the 100 fly (53.69) and 200 fly (1:56.18) along with the 200 medley relay (24.09 fly split) and 400 free relay (49.11 split). Sophomore Zoe Summar triumphed in the 100 breast (1:01.83) and 200 breast (2:14.92) while also swimming breast (27.90 split) on the Sun Devils’ 200 medley relay. Her best times are 1:00.29 and 2:09.41 in the 100 breast and 200 breast, respectively, both from the NC State Invite.

Deniz Ertan earned her fifth 1000 free win of the season in 9:53.94, about 20 seconds off her personal-best 9:33.07 that ranks 3rd in the NCAA this season. A Georgia Tech transfer, the Turkish sophomore also secured a 1st-place finish in the 500 free with a time of 4:50.94, about 15 seconds off her best time (4:40.32).