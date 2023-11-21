How Many Swimmers Have Reclaimed A World Record?

In 2023, two swimmers managed to reclaim world records that had previously been theirs.
During the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Australia’s Ariarne Titmus won the women’s 400 freestyle in 3:55.38. In the process, she got back the world record she had lost four months earlier to Canada’s Summer McIntosh.
Also in Fukuoka, Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte set the women’s 50 breaststroke world record in a time of 29.16. She was the world record holder in the event from 2013 to 2017, then she was surpassed by American Lilly King, and from 2021 onwards the world record was held by Italian Benedetta Pilato. Meilutyte reclaimed her record after six years.
If it happened twice this year, is reclaiming world records a common occurrence in swimming?
At least in recent years, it has not been frequent. In long course meters, before 2023, the last occasion had occurred in 2015, when South Africa’s Cameron van der Burgh equaled Great Britain’s Adam Peaty‘s world record in the heats of the men’s 50 breaststroke at the World Championships in Gwangju, getting back the mark that had been his from 2009 to 2014.
But in the history of swimming, reclaiming world records is more frequent than perhaps one would suppose. Since World Aquatics was founded in 1908, there have been 153 occasions on which world record reclaimings have occurred in long course meters.
The first time was in 1924, when German Erich Rademacher set the men’s 200 breaststroke world record with 2:50.4, getting back the record he had lost two weeks earlier to American Bob Skelton.
In this century (since 2001), there have been 42 long course world records reclaimed by swimmers. Obviously, the 2008-2009 biennium, in the era of the supersuits, featured the majority of these occasions: 28 world records were reclaimed in those two years.
In the last 20 years, Aaron Peirsol and Kosuke Kitajima have managed to reclaim their records three times. Peirsol did it twice in the men’s 200 backstroke and once in the 100 backstroke. Kitajima, twice in the men’s 200 breaststroke and once in the 100 breaststroke.
Ruta Meilutyte is not the only one who has gotten back a world record after six years. Michael Phelps did it too, in the 100 butterfly. He had broken the world record in the semi-final of the 2003 World Championships, and lost it to Ian Crocker the following day, in the final. Phelps would only reclaim his record at the U.S. National Championships in 2009.
Swimmers who have gotten back their world records (LCM)
Since 2001
|Swimmer
|Event
|Time
|Date
|WR holder before
|Ian Thorpe (AUS)
|Men’s 200 free
|1:44.69
|March 27, 2001
|Pieter van den Hoogenband (NED), 2000
|Roman Sloudnov (RUS)
|Men’s 100 breast
|1:00.26
|June 28, 2001
|Ed Moses (USA), 2001
|Anna-Karin Kammerling (SWE)
|Women’s 50 butterfly
|25.57
|July 30, 2002
|Inge de Bruijn (NED), 2000
|Kosuke Kitajima (JPN)
|Men’s 200 breast
|2:09.42
|July 24, 2003
|Dimitri Komornikov (RUS), 2003
|Amanda Beard (USA)
|Women’s 200 breast
|2:22.44
|July 12, 2004
|Leisel Jones (AUS), 2004
|Leisel Jones (AUS)
|Women’s 200 breast
|2:21.72
|July 29, 2005
|Amanda Beard (USA), 2004
|Libby Trickett (AUS)
|Women’s 100 free
|53.42
|January 31, 2006
|Jodie Henry (AUS), 2004
|Leisel Jones (AUS)
|Women’s 100 breast
|1:05.71
|February 3, 2006
|Jessica Hardy (USA), 2005
|Eamon Sullivan (AUS)
|Men’s 50 free
|21.41
|March 27, 2008
|Alain Bernard (FRA), 2008
|Libby Trickett (AUS)
|Women’s 100 free
|52.88
|March 27, 2008
|Britta Steffen (GER), 2006
|Kosuke Kitajima (JPN)
|Men’s 200 breast
|2:07.51
|June 8, 2008
|Brendan Hansen (USA), 2004
|Katie Hoff (USA)
|Women’s 400 IM
|4:31.12
|June 29, 2008
|Stephanie Rice (AUS), 2008
|Natalie Coughlin (USA)
|Women’s 100 back
|59.03
|June 30, 2008
|Hayley McGregory (USA), 2008
|Aaron Peirsol (USA)
|Men’s 200 back
|1:54.32
|July 4, 2008
|Ryan Lochte (USA), 2007
|Stephanie Rice (AUS)
|Women’s 400 IM
|4:29.45
|August 10, 2008
|Katie Hoff (USA), 2008
|Kosuke Kitajima (JPN)
|Men’s 100 breast
|58.91
|August 11, 2008
|Brendan Hansen (USA), 2004
|Federica Pellegrini (ITA)
|Women’s 200 free
|1:55.45
|August 11, 2008
|Laure Manaudou (FRA), 2007
|Alain Bernard (FRA)
|Men’s 100 free
|47.20
|August 13, 2008
|Eamon Sullivan (AUS), 2008
|Eamon Sullivan (AUS)
|Men’s 100 free
|47.05
|August 13, 2008
|Alain Bernard (FRA), 2008
|Ryan Lochte (USA)
|Men’s 200 back
|1:53.94
|August 15, 2008
|Aaron Peirsol (USA), 2008
|Kirsty Coventry (ZIM)
|Women’s 200 back
|2:05.24
|August 16, 2008
|Margaret Hoelzer (USA), 2008
|Marleen Veldhuis (NED)
|Women’s 50 free
|23.96
|April 19, 2009
|Libby Lenton-Trickett (AUS), 2008
|Alain Bernard (FRA)
|Men’s 100 free
|46.94
|April 23, 2009
|Eamon Sullivan (AUS), 2008
|Federica Pellegrini (ITA)
|Women’s 400 free
|4:00.41
|June 27, 2009
|Joanne Jackson (GBR), 2009
|Aaron Peirsol (USA)
|Men’s 100 back
|51.94
|July 8, 2009
|Aschwin Wildeboer (ESP), 2009
|Michael Phelps (USA)
|Men’s 100 butterfly
|50.22
|July 9, 2009
|Ian Crocker (USA), 2003
|Aaron Peirsol (USA)
|Men’s 200 back
|1:53.08
|July 11, 2009
|Ryan Lochte (USA), 2008
|Cameron van der Burgh (RSA)
|Men’s 50 breast
|26.74
|July 28, 2009
|Felipe França (BRA), 2009
|Jing Zhao (CHN)
|Women’s 50 back
|27.06
|July 30, 2009
|Anastasia Zuyeva (RUS), 2009
|Jessicah Schipper (AUS)
|Women’s 200 butterfly
|2:03.41
|July 30, 2009
|Mary Descenza (USA), 2009
|Therese Alshammar (SWE)
|Women’s 50 butterfly
|25.07
|July 31, 2009
|Marleen Veldhuis (NED), 2009
|Liam Tancock (GBR)
|Men’s 50 back
|24.08
|August 1, 2009
|Randall Bal (USA), 2008
|Michael Phelps (USA)
|Men’s 100 butterfly
|49.82
|August 1, 2009
|Milorad Cavic (SRB), 2009
|Jessica Hardy (USA)
|Women’s 100 breast
|1:04.45
|August 7, 2009
|Rebecca Soni (USA), 2009
|Zige Liu (CHN)
|Women’s 200 butterfly
|2:01.81
|October 21, 2009
|Jessicah Schipper (AUS), 2009
|Rebecca Soni (USA)
|Women’s 200 breast
|2:20.00
|August 1, 2012
|Annamay Pierse (CAN), 2009
|Yuliya Yefimova (RUS)
|Women’s 50 breast
|29.78
|August 3, 2013
|Jessica Hardy (USA), 2009
|Sarah Sjostrom (SWE)
|Women’s 100 butterfly
|55.74
|August 2, 2015
|Dana Vollmer (USA), 2012
|Cameron van der Burgh (RSA)
|Men’s 50 breast
|26.62
|August 4, 2015
|Adam Peaty (GBR), 2014
|Ariarne Titmus (AUS)
|Women’s 400 free
|3:55.38
|July 23, 2023
|Summer McIntosh (CAN), 2023
|Ruta Meilutyte (LTU)
|Women’s 50 breast
|29.30
|July 29, 2023
|Benedetta Pilato (ITA), 2021
Reclaiming after effectively retiring…surely gotta be a first?
2008/09 was crazy. Sullivan and Bernard just ping-ponging the 100 free WR.
If 2008 and 2009 are excluded, the list will be much shorter.