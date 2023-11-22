FIU’s Chue, Florida Atlantic’s Mora Earn American Athletic Conference Weekly Awards

Courtesy: The American

IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league’s weekly swimming and diving awards.

SWIMMING ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Christie Chue, Senior, FIU

Chue recorded three first-place finishes at the Mizzou Invite November 15-17 in Columbia, Mo. The senior finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:00.17, the 200 breaststroke in 2:08.95 and the 200 individual medley in 1:57.73. Her 200 breaststroke and 200 IM times rank first in The American this season, and all three times rank in the top 35 in the nation, including the 200 breaststroke time ranking 18th.

DIVING ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Alicia Mora, Graduate Student, Florida Atlantic

Mora won both springboard events on the way to the Owls winning the Patriot Invitational November 16-18 in Fairfax, Va. Mora captured the 1-meter event with a score of 300.15 points in the prelims and 265.45 points in the final. She also won the 3-meter event with 303.40 points in the prelims and 294.40 points in the final.