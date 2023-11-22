San Diego State’s Smithbaker, New Mexico’s English Earn Mountain West Weekly Honors

Courtesy: The MW
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – San Diego State junior Meredith Smithbaker has been named the Mountain West Swimmer of the Week, while New Mexico rookie Alice English has been tabbed the MW Diver and Freshman of the Week.
SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
MEREDITH SMITHBAKER, SAN DIEGO STATE
Junior, Fort Collins, Colorado/Rocky Mountain HS
- Led the Aztecs to a fifth-place team finish at the Art Adamson Invitational, which featured No. 23 UCLA and No. 25 Texas A&M.
- Captured an event title and posted two top-seven individual finishes.
- Won the A Finals of the 50 freestyle with a career-best time of 22.24, which ranks third in school history and 32nd in the nation.
- Placed sixth in the 100 freestyle (49.48) and seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.17), marking season-best times in both events.
- Swam the opening leg of the 400 free relay that finished fourth, clocking a time of 3:20.
DIVER/FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK
ALICE ENGLISH, NEW MEXICO
Freshman, Saline, Michigan/Saline HS
- Helped the Lobos to a fourth-place team finish at the NAU Diving Invitational.
- Won the 1-meter with a career-best score of 289.30, her second NCAA Zones qualifying mark.
- Placed seventh in the 3-meter with a score of 267.3.