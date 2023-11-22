San Diego State’s Smithbaker, New Mexico’s English Earn Mountain West Weekly Honors

Courtesy: The MW

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – San Diego State junior Meredith Smithbaker has been named the Mountain West Swimmer of the Week, while New Mexico rookie Alice English has been tabbed the MW Diver and Freshman of the Week.

SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

MEREDITH SMITHBAKER, SAN DIEGO STATE

Junior, Fort Collins, Colorado/Rocky Mountain HS

Led the Aztecs to a fifth-place team finish at the Art Adamson Invitational, which featured No. 23 UCLA and No. 25 Texas A&M.

Captured an event title and posted two top-seven individual finishes.

Won the A Finals of the 50 freestyle with a career-best time of 22.24, which ranks third in school history and 32nd in the nation.

Placed sixth in the 100 freestyle (49.48) and seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.17), marking season-best times in both events.

Swam the opening leg of the 400 free relay that finished fourth, clocking a time of 3:20.

DIVER/FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

ALICE ENGLISH, NEW MEXICO

Freshman, Saline, Michigan/Saline HS