Olympic Champion Cate Campbell: 2024 Aussie Olympic Trials Will Definitely Be My Last

One would find it extremely difficult to summarize the enormous success of Australian women’s sprinting without including multi-Olympic medalist Cate Campbell.

Throughout her prolific career, Campbell has amassed 12 World Championships medals and 4 Olympic golds. However, the 31-year-old still has more hardware and accolades in her sights.

With the 2024 Olympic Games fewer than 300 days away, C1 recently spoke with World Aquatics about her post-Tokyo swimming break, her participation in this year’s World Cup, as well as how she views next year’s Aussie Olympic Trials.

C1 recently spoke with World Aquatics in a candid discussion.

When asked how important it was to take time off from swimming, Campbell stated, “If I had not been able to take the time off, I think I would have retired.

“It wasn’t that I had fallen out of love with the sport, I just felt that I needed a break.

“Physically, mentally preparing for Tokyo was my toughest Olympic campaign. The added (Covid) year did not do me any favours. It was really a grind to get there. While I didn’t think I was finished with the sport, I wasn’t ready to go back into the daily grind, the relentless monotony of training and the very high expectations that Australians have on their swimmers, and also for the high expectations that I have on myself.”

C1 also spoke about the fact that she’ll have a total of 18 months of training to prepare for the Aussie Trials and Paris.

“I knew that I needed to give myself 18 months of training if I wanted to be in shape for Trials and for Paris.

“I started back in January of this year. It wasn’t scientifically based, it was what I thought I would need. And I guess we will find out next year whether I have given myself enough time or whether it was a good idea. But I will say the time off will have kept me in the sport and hopefully will allow me to go to my fifth Olympic Games.”

Regarding the 2024 Australian Olympic Trials, C1 said, “It will definitely be my last Trials, and I am not sure if I will be looking forward to it or dreading is the right word.

“The Australian trials will always be the most nerve-wracking event on the calendar.

“The women’s 100m freestyle is by far the toughest event. To qualify for the Australian swim team you have to be amongst the best in the world. It will be harder to qualify for our national final than to qualify for the Olympic final.”