Former British Olympian Antony James To Face Trial In September 2024

Former British Olympic swimmer Antony James is set to face trial next year on a number of sexual abuse offenses that he was charged with just over two months ago.

James, 34, was charged with a total of 21 offenses in September, including multiple counts of rape and sexual activity with girls under the age of 16.

James appeared at Plymouth Crown Court on Oct. 16 where he pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was released on conditional bail and returned to court on Friday (Nov. 17) when his trial date was set for Sept. 16, 2024, according to The Plymouth Herald.

The charges include:

Three counts of rape of a woman 16 years of age or over.

Two counts of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a female aged 13 to 15.

Two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a female aged 13 to 15.

Two counts of causing/inciting a female aged 13 to 15 to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity.

Three counts of intentionally encouraging/assisting in the commission of rape.

Two counts of causing a child aged 13 to 15 to watch/look at an image of sexual activity.

Engaging in controlling/coercive behavior.

Engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Three counts of possession of an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.

Two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The charges reportedly took place between 2012 and 2022.

James recently worked as a student officer with Devon and Cornwall Police in southwest England. The department has said he was suspended following his initial arrest and is no longer an employee of the force.

As a swimmer, James represented Great Britain on the international stage numerous times, including the 2012 Olympics in London, where he finished 32nd in the men’s 100 butterfly.

The Plymouth native was also a two-time medalist at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, earning a pair of silvers, and also competed at the multiple European Championships and the 2013 World University Games.