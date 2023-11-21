Grace Cooper Explains ‘The Pain of Sprinting’

2023 TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITATIONAL
- November 15-18, 2023 (10 am/6 pm CT)
- Austin, Texas
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center
- SCY (25 Yards)
- Prelims: 10 am (CT) / 6 pm (CT)
- Results
Texas sprinter Grace Cooper had a big weekend at the Texas Invite, tying the Texas record in the 50 free (21.73, held by Rebecca Millard and Claire Adams) on Night 2 before breaking it out-right on Night 3 and leading the 200 free relay to a school record of its own. Cooper discusses the high of breaking 2 school records in one race as well as the low of botching her start in the final of the 50 free, causing her to add .3 from her morning swim.