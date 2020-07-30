IHSA Releases Modified Schedule for 2020-2021 Athletics

The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) released a modified athletics schedule for the upcoming school year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising uncertainty as to the effects the virus will have on schools and athletics. The new IHSA plan includes the creation of 4 shortened seasons: Fall, Winter, Spring, and Summer, as well as shifting some sports to different seasons. Any traditional Fall sports that are considered to be of medium or high risk for transmitting COVID-19 have been moved to the Spring season under this plan.

The Girls and Boys Swimming and Diving seasons are to remain in their traditional seasons under this plan, however the seasons will be slightly shorter than usual. For example, the Fall sports season, which Girls Swimming and Diving falls under, is set to be conducted from August 10th-October 24th, which is approximately 3 weeks shorter than the usual season. Additionally, IHSA stated in the release that “State Series tournament decisions will be made on a sport-by-sport basis as each season progresses, but providing postseason opportunities remains a priority of the Board.” They go on to say that post-season competitions may be conducted by “non-traditional” means.

IHSA explicitly stated in the release that the schedule remains fluid, and that changes may still come, as the pandemic continues to develop.

2020-2021 IHSA Athletic Schedule:

Fall: August 10th-October 24th Boys/Girls Golf, Girls Tennis, Boys/Girls Cross Country, Girls Swimming and Diving

Winter: November 16th-February 13th Boys/Girls Basketball, Boys/Girls Bowling, Cheerleading, Dance, Girls Gymnastics, Boys Swimming and Diving, Wrestling

Spring: February 15th-May 1st Football, Boys Soccer, Girls Volleyball, Girls Badminton, Boys Gymnastics, Boys/Girls Water Polo

Summer: May 1st-June 26th Baseball, Softball, Boys/Girls Track and Field, Girls Soccer, Boys Volleyball, Boys/Girls Lacrosse, Boys Tennis



You can read the full press release from IHSA here.