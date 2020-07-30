Brazilian National Teamers Travel To Portugal To Resume Training

A handful of Brazil’s top aquatic athletes have traveled to Portugal to resume their training for next summer’s Olympic Games.

The Brazilian swimming federation (the CBDA) announced this month that athletes in swimming, open water swimming, and synchronized swimming would be taking part in the “Europa Mission,” a team trip to Portugal to resume training.

The delegation includes open water 5K and 25K world champ Ana Marcela Cunha, along with 2019 Worlds medalists Felipe Lima and Joao Gomes Junior. It doesn’t include the other three Brazilian medalists at 2019 Worlds: Etiene Medeiros, Bruno Fratus and Nicholas Santos.

Brazil has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic. According to the World Health Organization, the country has more than 2.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. That’s about 11,682 confirmed cases per one million in population – relative to other countries, that’s one of the higher rates in the world. Brazil has also had more than 88,500 deaths with COVID-19 – nearly double that of any other nation besides the United States.

Portugal has just 4,963 cases per million in population. The Brazilian delegation of swimmers will be in Rio Maior, Portugal through August 29, with a meet scheduled for August 14-16, according to the Brazilian swimming federation. Among the top Brazilian athletes included in the delegation are:

Brandonn Almeida

Breno Correia

Felipe Franca

Felipe Lima

Fernando Scheffer

Gabriel Santos

Guilherme Guido

Joao Gomes Junior

Leonardo Santos

Marcelo Chierighini

Marco Antonio Ferreira Junior

Murilo Sartori

Pedro Spajari

Vinicius Lanza

Viviane Jungblut

Three synchronized swimmers (Luisa Borges, Laura Miccuci, and Maria Bruno) are also in Portugal and will remain there through August 8.

A group of seven open water swimmers will join the training center on August 8, according to the CBDA: