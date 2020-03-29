Hungary’s Cseh Tentatively Turns To 2021; Swimmers Must Test Negative To Train

As of a week ago, multi-Olympic gold medalist Katinka Hosszu was training as usual with her Hungarian national team, despite virtually every other nation imposing strict lockdowns of public spaces.

On March 22nd Hosszu said via Instagram,“I’m pretty lucky because in Hungary the national team can still train. So as for the training, we are keeping the same schedule for now.”

However, according to Hungarian media, restrictions are getting tighter, as only those with proven negative coronavirus tests are being admitted to pools to train.

“The Hungarian Association provides them with two swimming pools in Budapest and three in the countryside (Törökbálinton, Balatonfűzfő and Győr), which can be used by those who have been negative for the coronavirus test,” reports Index.

28-year-old freestyle ace Dominik Kozma, for example, says he will receive his second test result today or tomorrow and hopes to practice again on Tuesday or Wednesday, assuming it’s negative.

Olympic icon Laszlo Cseh also intends to take advantage of the ability to still get wet. “I hope it won’t be so dangerous, in principle, nobody has caught the coronavirus – we hope it stays that way.

“I’m going to try to meet as few people as possible. I have heard that the chlorine water can hardly resist the virus, so I hope it can help.”

At the time of publishing, Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center states there are 408 known cases of COVID-19 in Hungary, resulting in 13 deaths.

Cseh is 34 years of age but says he will ‘keep on keeping on’ in terms of eyeing another Olympic Games. He told Sport24 he will try to go further and see how successful he is.

“I don’t want to set goals for now, let’s get over this epidemic and get back to normal and then maybe talk about what I mean.”

Translation assistance provided by Eszter Domokos.