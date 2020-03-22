Katinka Hosszu Training As Normal With Hungarian National Team

Katinka Hosszu has announced in a recent instagram post that she is training as usual with the Hungarian national team.

In the video posted earlier this evening, she said:

“As of right now, most of my competitions for the next two months have been cancelled so that changes the preparation a lot already. As for the Olympics, we are not sure yet but I’m pretty lucky because in Hungary the national team can still train. So as for the training we are keeping the same schedule for now”.

This news comes after many of the world’s top athletes have seen their Olympic preparation seriously disrupted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Some swimmers are said to be without access to pools or training facilities such as Energy Standard’s Chad le Clos, who has returned back to Cape Town after his team had to disbandand leave Turkey last week.

Hosszu announced last November that she had split from coach Árpád Petrov and was continuing her Olympic preparations alone without a coach.