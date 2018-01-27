Hudson High School Breaks National High School Relay Record (Race Video)

The Hudson High School (Ohio) girls’ 200 short course meters medley relay broke a National Public High School record on Saturday in a tri meet.
The team of Giovanna Cappabianca, Paige McCormick, Maddie Hannan, and Mackenzie Dewitt combined for a 1:57.02. That broke the old record of 1:58.18 set by another Ohio school, Hoover High, in February of 2017. All 4 members of Hudson High School’s relay are underclassmen – Hannan is a junior, McCormick and Cappabianca are sophomores, and the anchor Dewitt is just a freshman.
Race video courtesy of Adam Crabtree:
Hudson High School Sets New SCM National Public School record in 200 medley relay from SWIMSWAM on Vimeo.
This was a true team effort – each leg was faster than their counterpart on Hoover’s previous record-setting relay:
|Hoover High School
|Hudson High School
|Old Record
|New Record
|1:58.18
|1:57.02
|Back
|Kate Lochridge – 30.51
|Cappabianca – 30.24
|Breast
|Annie Lochridge – 33.52
|McCormick – 33.10
|Fly
|Amanda Palutsis – 28.20
|Hannan – 27.89
|Free
|Parker Timken – 25.95
|Dewitt – 25.79
Short course meters is not the traditional high school course in the United States – most competition is done in short course yards. none-the-less, with a few short course meters pools around, the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (NISCA) still maintains national records for 25m pools. The 2017-2018 season has been a year-long assault on these records, which had remained stagnant for a while until now. At least 8 short course meters records have been broken nationally this season.
The Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee still has the Independent and Overall High School Records in the event with a 1:54.44 from 2008.
