Hubi Kos on Just Missing 200 Back WR: “Maybe those .02 come back one day”

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
- Meet Central
- Roster Index
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Pick’em
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Prelims Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5 | Day 6
- Finals Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5 | Day 6
- Complete final results (PDF)
Hubi Kos put on a show for the Hungarian fans in the Duna arena on the final day of the 2024 Short Course World Champs in Budapest. Not only did he give them a dominant win in the 200 back on his home soil, but he registered the #2 performance of all-time in the event, coming within .02 of Mitch Larkin’s world record.