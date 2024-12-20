Hubi Kos on Just Missing 200 Back WR: “Maybe those .02 come back one day”

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hubi Kos put on a show for the Hungarian fans in the Duna arena on the final day of the 2024 Short Course World Champs in Budapest. Not only did he give them a dominant win in the 200 back on his home soil, but he registered the #2 performance of all-time in the event, coming within .02 of Mitch Larkin’s world record.