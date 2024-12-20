Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Noe Ponti Reflects on 50 Fly Hot Streak That Includes 4 World Records, A World Title, & $100K+

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Noe Ponti capped his incredible SCM season in the 50 fly with a world title in world record fashion (21.32), the 4th time he swam the fastest time ever in the event in the last two months. Ponti’s success in the 50 fly alone has earned him over $100,000 throughout the world cup circuit and short course world championships.

