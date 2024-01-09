How To Watch The 2024 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

January 10-13, 2024

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN

LCM (50m)

The 2024 Pro Swim Series will kick off this week at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. The meet is set to feature numerous Olympic and World Champions, as well as some of the country’s top junior swimmers.

USA Swimming has announced a broadcast schedule for January 11-14 & 21 via Peacock, CNBC, and NBC. Peacock will feature live coverage of finals beginning at 6pm (ET) on the 11th and 12th, while CNBC and NBC will have a taped delay broadcasts at 1:30pm (ET) on the 13th & 14th, and 5pm on the 21st.

All sessions of the meet will be available for streaming on the USA Swimming Network.

Prelims will take place every morning Thursday through Saturday at 9am (ET), with finals beginning at 6pm (ET). Wednesday night’s distance-only session will start at 5pm (ET).

TV SCHEDULE

Date Network Start Time (ET) Live or Taped Delay Jan. 11 Peacock 6 p.m. Live Jan. 12 Peacock 6 p.m. Live Jan. 13 CNBC 1:30 p.m. Taped Delay Jan. 14 CNBC 1:30 p.m. Taped Delay Jan. 21 NBC 5 p.m. Taped Delay

EVENT SCHEDULE