How To Watch The 2024 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- January 10-13, 2024
- Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN
- LCM (50m)
The 2024 Pro Swim Series will kick off this week at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. The meet is set to feature numerous Olympic and World Champions, as well as some of the country’s top junior swimmers.
USA Swimming has announced a broadcast schedule for January 11-14 & 21 via Peacock, CNBC, and NBC. Peacock will feature live coverage of finals beginning at 6pm (ET) on the 11th and 12th, while CNBC and NBC will have a taped delay broadcasts at 1:30pm (ET) on the 13th & 14th, and 5pm on the 21st.
All sessions of the meet will be available for streaming on the USA Swimming Network.
Prelims will take place every morning Thursday through Saturday at 9am (ET), with finals beginning at 6pm (ET). Wednesday night’s distance-only session will start at 5pm (ET).
TV SCHEDULE
|Date
|Network
|Start Time (ET)
|Live or Taped Delay
|Jan. 11
|Peacock
|6 p.m.
|Live
|Jan. 12
|Peacock
|6 p.m.
|Live
|Jan. 13
|CNBC
|1:30 p.m.
|Taped Delay
|Jan. 14
|CNBC
|1:30 p.m.
|Taped Delay
|Jan. 21
|NBC
|5 p.m.
|Taped Delay
EVENT SCHEDULE
|Women’s Event #
|Day 1, Wednesday, January 10
|
Men’s Event #
|1
|1500m Freestyle
|2
|Day 2, Thursday, January 11
|3
|100m Freestyle
|4
|5
|100m Breaststroke
|6
|7
|200m Butterfly
|8
|9
|400m Freestyle
|10
|Day 3, Friday, January 12
|11
|200m Freestyle
|12
|13
|200m Backstroke
|14
|15
|400m IM
|16
|17
|100m Butterfly
|18
|Day 4, Saturday, January 13
|19
|800m Freestyle
|20
|21
|100m Backstroke
|22
|23
|200m Breaststroke
|24
|25
|200m IM
|26
|27
|50m Freestyle
|28