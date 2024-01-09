Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How To Watch The 2024 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

The 2024 Pro Swim Series will kick off this week at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. The meet is set to feature numerous Olympic and World Champions, as well as some of the country’s top junior swimmers.

USA Swimming has announced a broadcast schedule for January 11-14 & 21 via Peacock, CNBC, and NBC. Peacock will feature live coverage of finals beginning at 6pm (ET) on the 11th and 12th, while CNBC and NBC will have a taped delay broadcasts at 1:30pm (ET) on the 13th & 14th, and 5pm on the 21st.

All sessions of the meet will be available for streaming on the USA Swimming Network.

Prelims will take place every morning Thursday through Saturday at 9am (ET), with finals beginning at 6pm (ET). Wednesday night’s distance-only session will start at 5pm (ET).

TV SCHEDULE

Date Network Start Time (ET) Live or Taped Delay
Jan. 11 Peacock 6 p.m. Live
Jan. 12 Peacock 6 p.m. Live
Jan. 13 CNBC 1:30 p.m. Taped Delay
Jan. 14 CNBC 1:30 p.m. Taped Delay
Jan. 21 NBC 5 p.m. Taped Delay

EVENT SCHEDULE

Women’s Event # Day 1, Wednesday, January 10
Men’s Event #
1 1500m Freestyle 2
Day 2, Thursday, January 11
3 100m Freestyle 4
5 100m Breaststroke 6
7 200m Butterfly 8
9 400m Freestyle 10
Day 3, Friday, January 12
11 200m Freestyle 12
13 200m Backstroke 14
15 400m IM 16
17 100m Butterfly 18
Day 4, Saturday, January 13
19 800m Freestyle 20
21 100m Backstroke 22
23 200m Breaststroke 24
25 200m IM 26
27 50m Freestyle 28

