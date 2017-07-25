Horton Confirms 800 Withdrawal, As ‘Event Doesn’t Rank Too Highly’

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We reported how Australian Mack Horton no-showed his 800m freestyle heat, but now we have more background as to why. Horton, who already claimed silver here in Budapest in the 400 free event, confirmed he has withdrawn from the 800m in order to focus on the 1500m.

“For me (the 800m) just doesn’t rank highly in the importance of events,’’ Horton told The Daily Telegraph. “The 1500 is the focus and I just want to do the best 1500 that I can by the end of the week.”

The Australian national champion continued, “I haven’t really done a good international 1500 ever, so I just really want to nail that heat, easy as possible, and then try and lift for that final and post a good international time and give Greg (Paltrinieri, the Italian Olympic champion) a run for his money.’’

Horton ranks as the 2nd-fastest Aussie of all-time in the 1500m event, only behind legend Grant Hackett, but the Victorian swimmer hasn’t been able to put a solid race together internationally. He finished 5th in the race in Rio with a time of 14:49.54, well off his personal best of 14:39.54 from his nation’s trials. Had he reproduced that performance, Horton could have earned bronze at the Olympics.

“For the (pure) 1500 swimmers the 800 is good, but for the 400-1500 swimmers, when you already have a massive week, it makes it a bit more difficult,’’ he said.

“I don’t rate it as an event at the Olympics because the 1500 is the pinnacle distance event.”