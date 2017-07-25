Mack Horton No-Shows Men’s 800 Free Prelims

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Australian Mack Horton didn’t show for his heat in the men’s 800 free prelims on day 3 in Budapest.

Horton is already four swims deep at the World Championships, earning silver in the 400 free on day 2 before placing 11th, out of the final, in the men’s 200 free last night. The move will give him a few days rest prior to the men’s 4×200 free relay on day 6 and the 1500 free on days 7 and 8.

The 3rd seed in the race coming in, Horton won the bronze medal in this event at the 2015 World Championships, despite dealing with a parasitic bug that left him out of the 400 final.

The 2016 Olympic gold medalist in the 400 free also won silver in the 800 at the 2014 Pan Pacific Championships, and was the 2013 World junior champion.

In his absence Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri qualified 1st for the final in 7:45.31. Also qualifying for the final were Horton’s fellow 400 free medalists, Sun Yang and Gabriele Detti.