High-Level International Meets For January 2021

We are finally on the cusp of entering the year 2021, which means we have just a handful of months until we know which swimming stars will be representing their respective nations in Tokyo at the Summer Olympic Games.

The Games were originally scheduled for 2020 but were unprecedentedly postponed to July 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before lineups are determined for Tokyo’s Olympics, athletes will be racing near and far to fine-tune their craft en route to qualification, and it all begins in January.

*Note that the Luxembourg Euro Meet, which typically takes place in January, has been moved to March for 2021. Additionally, licensed British Swimming meets are still on hold at this time.

Please let me know in the comments of any January meets I may have missed.

01/04 Torneio de Natacao da Guarda – Cidade dos 5 F’s (POR)

01/09 – 01/10 Tokyo New Year Swimming Meet (JPN)

01/09 – 01/10 38th Chiba Prefectural New Year’s Swimming Competition (JPN)

01/09 – 01/11 Yamagata Prefectural New Year’s Water Swimming Competition (JPN)

01/10 Prova de Preparacao de Absolutos (POR)

01/14 – 01/17 Pro Swim Series – Multi-Site (USA)

01/15 – 01/17 54ème Challenge International de Genève (SUI)

01/16 – 01/17 New Zealand Open Water Swimming Championships (NZL)

01/16 – Lappeenrannan Talviuinnit (FIN)

01/17 Marion LC Carnival (AUS)

01/22 – 01/24 Singapore Swim Series (SGP)

01/22 – 01/24 Vejle International Swim Cup (DEN)

01/22 – 01/24 South Australian State Open Championships (AUS)

01/22 – 01/24 Meeting National – Nantes (FRA)

01/23 – 01/24 Kosuke Kitajima Cup (JPN)

01/23 – 01/24 Flanders Qualification Meet (BEL)

01/29 – 01/31 Australian Open Water Swimming Championships (AUS)

01/30- 01/31 TPSK Wettkampf 2021 Ausschreibung (GER)