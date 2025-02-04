Harvard Women and Princeton Men Sweep H-Y-P to Secure Ivy League Dual Meet Titles

Harvard University vs. Princeton University vs. Yale University Double Dual Meet

January 31st-February 1st, 2025

Kiphuth Exhibition Pool, New Haven, CT

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results (PDF)

Scores Combined Princeton 375.5 – Yale 275.5 Harvard 333 – Yale 313 Princeton 331.5 – Harvard 314.4 Men Princeton 197.5 – Yale 154.4 Princeton 188 – Harvard 158.5 Yale 184 – Harvard 163 Women Princeton 178 – Yale 121 Harvard 170 – Yale 129 Harvard 156 – Princeton 143



Ivy League swimmers descended on New Haven over the weekend for the annual Harvard-Yale-Princeton double dual meet. On the men’s side, the Princeton Tigers swept the Havard Crimson and Yale Bulldogs, securing this year’s Ivy League dual meet crown. On the women’s side, Harvard did the same, sweeping for the first time since the 2013-2014 season.

Men’s Recap

The Princeton men came into the weekend having not lost an Ivy League dual meet this season, and their only dual meet loss of any kind was against the #10 Virginia Tech Hokies two weeks ago. The Tigers punctuated their Ivy League dual dominance with 11 victories over the two-day double dual, sweeping this meet for the first time since 2016.

Mitchell Schott led the Tigers with three individual victories, winning the 200 free (1:32.80), the 200 fly (1:41.42), and the 200 IM (1:43.55), setting pool records in all three events. He also picked up a 2nd-place finish in the 100 free, where he went 42.87 to touch just behind teammate Patrick Dinu (42.70).

Schott has already set school records in the 100, 200, 500, and 1000 freestyles this season, and with that new lifetime best in the 200 fly, he’s only half a second shy of the Princeton record of 1:40.94.

Just as he did at the Ivy League Championships last year, diver Aidan Wang swept the 1m and 3m events, earning scores of 370.40 and 369.20, respectively.

The Tigers also got individual wins and pool records from Noah Sech in the 400 IM (3:47.46) and Tyler Hong in the 200 back (1:41.62). Hong’s time was just 0.05s shy of his school record, set back in December.

Princeton bookended the meet with pool records and wins in the 200 free relay (1:18.16) and the 400 free relay (2:52.66), with a 41.99 split from Dinu highlighting the latter event. In between, the Tigers came out on top in a tight battle in the 200 medley relay, winning in 1:25.51 over Yale (1:25.52) and Harvard (1:25.73).

The Yale Bulldogs outscored Harvard by over twenty points, helped by seven overall victories during the meet. Distance star Noah Millard swept the longest freestyle events, taking the 1000 free in 8:54.17 and the 500 free in 4:15.43, setting pool records in both events.

Charlie Egeland swept the breaststrokes, going 52.49 in the 100 and 1:55.31 in the 200, setting a pool record in the latter event. Nicholas Finch also got in on the pool record action, setting new pool marks en route to winning the 50 free in 19.36 and the 100 fly in 45.95.

Harvard only earned one individual victory — a 46.21 winning effort by Anthony Rincon in the 400 medley relay. But the Crimson also picked up a relay victory, going 3:08.40 to win the 400 medley relay.

Women’s Recap

Likewise, the Harvard women arrived in New Haven undefeated in Ivy League dual meet action this season, and the Crimson even had a win against a Power 4 team, Boston College, under their belt. They rolled to eight victories over the weekend.

Sophomore Alexandra Bastone led the way for the Harvard women by sweeping the three longest freestyle events, winning by large margins in each race. She started the meet with a 19-second win in the 1000 free, touching in 9:30.27. Not long after, she dove back into the pool and won the 200 free by nearly two seconds (1:46.23). She wrapped up her individual program on Saturday with a 4:40.71 win in the 500 free, touching eight seconds ahead of the next finisher and setting a pool record. All three times were personal bests for Bastone.

Sydney Lee also set a pool record, going 53.03 to win the 100 fly. Anya Mostek added a 53.42 win in the 100 back, and Aleksandra Denisenko earned a 1:00.53 victory in the 100 breast. Diver Nina Janmyr won the 1m with a score of 294.55. Only two swimmers competed in the 400 IM, and the event didn’t count towards the score, but Dakota Tucker touched first with a time of 4:10.34.

In relay action, Harvard won the 200 medley with a time of 1:37.75 to open the meet, setting a season-best time.

The Princeton women also hadn’t lost an Ivy League dual meet this season, and they finished within 13 points of taking the title from Harvard.

Eleanor Sun led the Tigers with a pair of victories. She won the 200 fly in 1:56.28, a hair faster than her time in the same event at last year’s NCAA championships, and she also took the 200 IM in 1:58.00. Three other Princeton women collected victories: Ela Noble (50 free, 22.79), Jenna Walters (100 free, 49.89), and Dakota Tucker (200 breast, 2:11.88).

Princeton wrapped up the meet with a back-and-forth victory in the 400 free relay. They led early, but ceded a narrow lead to Harvard at the halfway point. It came down to the anchor leg, where Eleanor Sun went 49.05 to Alexandra Bastone‘s 49.75, as the Princeton touched out Harvard, 3:18.14 to 3:18.72.

While Yale lost in both of their duals, the Bulldogs got in on the pool record action, as Mabel Koff won the 200 back in 1:54.95. Paige Lai also earned a diving win, posting a score of 317.40 to win the 3m.