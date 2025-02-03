Long Time Greenfield-Central Girls Swimming Coach Emily Logan Dies Aged 51

Emily Logan, who led the girls swimming and diving team at Greenfield-Central High School in Indiana for over a decade, died on Jan. 27 at the age of 51 after a year-long battle with leiomyosarcoma, a form of cancer.

Logan joined the Greenfield-Central program in 2012 alongside her husband Mark. While coaching the Cougars, Logan guided the team to 11 straight sectional championship titles and turned out a number of regional and state qualifiers.

Prior to coaching at Greenfield-Central, Logan was the head coach of the Mt. Vernon High School swim team for four years beginning 2007, where she led the team to three championship victories.

In addition to coaching the girls’ high school team, Logan had also served as the head coach of the Greenfield Community Aquatic Team since 2012.

Beyond her history of winning on the pool deck, Logan is remembered for being an inspiration to many in the swimming community, impacting swimmers and other coaches alike.

“She was an enormous person in terms of her love and understanding of the sport and just people in general, and life,” Mt. Vernon head coach Brad Grieshop told The Daily Reporter. “She won a lot of titles, but that wasn’t everything to her. She opened up one time about how she would write letters to all of her swimmers during sectional time. I can only imagine how impactful that was for the kids to see and read the support and that she was there for them.”

Anne Marie DeKeyser, one of Logan’s former state-qualifying swimmers who graduated from GCHS in 2020, spoke about the impression Logan left on her.

“She was just such a strong and resilient person,” DeKeyser said. “She led by her actions. Seeing that as a young person, it not only helped and guided me but I know it guided, not only swimmers, but the people she taught at school, her friends. I think she, overall, had a huge impact on everyone in the community, and she was very close with God… She was always the first person I would see getting out of the pool (after a race), that radiant smile that was contagious.”

Logan was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma just before Christmas in 2023, requiring her to take a step back from coaching as the Cougars prepared for their finals meets of the season.

In February 2024, Logan and her husband watched from the stands as Greenfield-Central won its 11th sectional championships. Logan was named New Palestine Sectional Coach of the Year following the competition.

Logan returned to coaching in the offseason before heading to Indianapolis in June to serve as chairman of the athlete experience in the hospitality area at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Her condition deteriorated a few months later, leading to her eventual passing last week; a memorial service was held on Feb. 1.

Logan is survived by her husband and her three grown children Sam, Drew and Carley.