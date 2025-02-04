Luka Mijatovic Breaks 15-16 National Age Group Record in 1000 Free; Ranks #9 All-Time/All Ages

2025 Superleague Championships

February 1-2, 2025

North Natomas Aquatic Complex, Sacramento, California

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Full Meet Results

15-year-old Luka Mijatovic has crushed the National Age Group Record in the 1000 yard free, swimming 8:42.45 at the Sierra Nevada Super League Championships in Sacramento on Saturday.

That swim broke the old record of 8:45.11 set by NCAP’s Matthew Hirschberger in 2015. At the time, Hirschberger’s swim took almost five seconds off the old record that was set by legendary age group distance swimmer Jeff Kostoff in 1982 at 8:49.97.

Mijatovic was out like a rocket, splitting 49.84 on the first 100, and from there the record assault was on. He really settled into a rhythm around the 600 yard mark and almost descended the last half of the race.

Matthew Hirschberger Luka Mijatovic Old NAG Record (2015) New NAG Record (2025) 100y 50.96 49.84 200y 52.99 52.63 300y 52.39 53.15 400y 52.46 52.59 500y 52.75 52.67 600y 52.88 52.52 700y 52.92 52.23 800y 52.86 52.89 900y 52.95 52.76 1000y 51.95 51.17 8:45.11 8:42.45

Mijatovic is now the 9th-fastest performer in the history of the event at any age. Hirschberger when he did his swim was 7th, though his swim now ranks him 21st (he never passed the time he did at 16). Because the 1000 yard free is not an NCAA Championship event at the D1 level, the all-time rankings aren’t a perfect comparison to other events, though the top 10 list is still loaded with big names.

Fastest Performers in History, 1000 Yard Free

Mijatovic’s swim is one of the rare performances in history that has ‘jumped’ the age groups, a feat usually achieved by the best-of-the-best like Katie Ledecky. The 17-18 record of 8:43.66 was set in 2022 by Luke Hobson, who in Paris went on to win a bronze medal in the 200 free.

Mijatovic now holds 12 individual National Age Group Records across all age groups plus a relay record. That list includes the 500 yard free record, set late in 2024 in 4:12.34.

At the meet, Mijatovic also swam best times in the 100 free (44.38), 200 IM (1:45.82), and 400 IM (3:43.03). All three of those swims are among three fastest nationally by 15-year-olds, including the 500 free which is almost six seconds clear of any other swimmer at the same age; that swim is also the second-best 15-16 400 IM in history behind only Maximus Williamson‘s record of 3:39.83.

Other results include 200 free (1:35.97) and 4:17.26 in the 500 free.

