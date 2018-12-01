Hansson Rips 49.80 100 Fly, Ties Own Winning Time From Last NCAAs

TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITE

Nov 28-Dec 1, 2018

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

Prelims 10am CT, Finals 6pm CT

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Schedule

Louise Hansson had a fire inside her tonight, blasting a 49.80 to win the women’s 100 fly at the Texas Hall of Fame Invite, matching her lifetime best. Whether Maggie MacNeil’s 49.97 earlier in the night motivated Hansson, we may never know, but regardless these women have given us a lot of reason to be excited for the 100 fly in March, especially when Erika Brown is added into the mix.

Hansson’s time tied her lifetime best, which she also swam to win the 100 fly at last year’s NCAAs. The time already stood as the 2nd fastest in NCAA history, behind Kelsi Dahlia‘s 49.43 NCAA Record, and now Hansson’s time also stands as the fastest time ever in the NCAA, outside the NCAA Championships. The time also stands as a USC record, and Pac-12 record. Here is a breakdown of Hansson’s splits from t0night, her splits from last season’s NCAAs, and MacNeil’s splits from tonight too.

Hansson, Nov. 2018 Hansson, 2018 NCAA MacNeil, Nov. 2018 23.35 23.36 23.40 26.45 26.44 26.57 49.80 49.80 49.97

As you can see, Hansson was .01 seconds away from swimming an identical race to the one she swam in March. Tonight, she was out .01 seconds faster than in March, and back .01 seconds slower. It also shows her ever so slightly out-splitting MacNeil on both 50s.

With the new edition of MacNeil, only 4 women in NCAA history have broken 50 seconds in the 100 fly. 3 of those 4 are currently active in the NCAA. Erika Brown swam a 50.46 at the Tennesee Invite today, almost the identical to the 50.33 she swam at last year’s Tennessee Invite. The 100 fly could turn into one of the most exciting and anticipated races of the 2019 women’s NCAA Championships.