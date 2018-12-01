4x Michigan D2 State Champ Lisa Lohner Commits to Toledo

Lisa Lohner from Rochester Hills, Michigan has announced her intention to swim for the University of Toledo beginning in the 2019-20 school year. She will join Hannah Beavers and Lauren Kilgore in the class of 2023.

“I’m so excited to announce tha [sic] I will continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Toledo. With it’s [sic] great team atmosphere and awesome coaching staff it felt like home. Thank you to everyone who helped me get to this point. I can’t wait to join the Rockets next fall.

“GO ROCKETS!🚀!”

Lohner is a senior at Adams High School, the recent winner of the state crown at the 2018 MHSAA Division II State Championship. Lohner contributed individual victories in the 200 free (1:51.49) and 500 free (4:58.17) as well as anchor legs on the winning 200 free relay (23.81) and 7th-place 400 free relay (52.69). As a junior she won the 500 and was runner-up in the 200 free.

Lohner does her club swimming with OLY Swimming, where she concentrates on the longer end of the freestyle range. She competed at 2018 NCSA Summer Championship in the 50 free, 200 free, 400 free, and 800 free and notching a PB in the 200 free.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 17:10.35

1000 free – 10:15.51

500 free – 4:57.00

200 free – 1:51.49

100 free – 52.89

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best and a quote to [email protected].