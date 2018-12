RACE VIDEOS: 2018 U.S. Winter Nationals Day 3 Finals

2018 US WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

November 28th-December 1st, 2018

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina

Prelims/Finals at 9 am / 5 pm ET

LCM (50m)

The action is done from night 3 of the 2018 U.S. Winter Nationals, but you can watch race videos here. All video content below is courtesy of USA Swimming on YouTube. Access their YouTube channel here.

WOMEN’S 400 IM FINALS

Olympic Trials cut: 4:51.79

MEN’S 400 IM FINALS

Olympic Trials cut: 4:25.99

Jay Litherland 4:20.15 Jason Louser 4:23.99 Tristan Cote 4:24.61

WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINALS

Olympic Trials cut: 1:00.69

MEN’S 100 FLY FINALS

Olympic Trials cut: 54.19

Giles Smith – 52.94 Daniil Antipov – 53.38 Kevin Mendoza – 53.64

WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINALS

Olympic Trials cut: 2:01.69

MEN’S 200 FREE FINALS

Olympic Trials cut: 1:50.79

Jacob Pebley – 1:49.33 Mitch D’Arrigo – 1:49.63 Carson Olafson — 1:49.84

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST FINALS

Olympic Trials cut: 1:10.99

MEN’S 100 BREAST FINALS

Olympic Trials cut: 1:03.29

Nic Fink – 1:00.18 Kevin Cordes – 1:00.22 Jonathan Tybur – 1:01.11

WOMEN’S 100 BACK FINALS

Olympic Trials cut: 1:02.69

MEN’S 100 BACK FINALS