Guy, Hosszu & Gkolomeev Strike Gold To Close Out Apostolos Pavlos

2019 APOSTOLOS PAVLOS

The 2019 Apostolos Pavlos meet in Greece wrapped up with Hungary’s Iron Lady, Katinka Hosszu, clinching another 7 gold medals. Dominating the women’s events with ease, the 29-year-old multiple Olympic champion cleared victories in the 50m back (29.65), 100m back (1:06.22) and 200m back (2:19.65), while also coming away with golds in the 100m fly (1:01.47), 200m fly (2:21.99) and 200m IM in 2:14.10.

Hosszu also hit the wall first in the women’s 100m free tonight, clocking 57.89 to stand atop the podium once again. Although Hosszu’s times weren’t exactly head-turning according to her typical standards, aside from her 400m IM mark from day 1, the results were more indicative of Hosszu’s level of performance in the context of the domestic Greek field.

Visitor James Guy of Great Britain also made his mark on the Greek meet by way of 2 victories, with his both coming in the fly discipline. He did wrangle up the 200m free top seed on day 1, but opted out of the final to focus on the fly tonight.

Guy punched a solid in-season 52.65 in the 100m fly before producing a pedestrian, but still victorious 200m fly mark of 2:04.13. The versatile swimmer’s 100m fly represents his season-best and rests just inside the top 20 outings in the world this season to get his 2019 off to a respectable start.

Additional winners at Apostolos Pavlos include local hero and 2018 Mediterranean Games gold medalist Kristian Gkolomeev, who took charge of the men’s sprint free events. Gkolomeev, who swam for the University of Alabama collegiately, took gold in the 50m free in 22.06 and the same prize in the 100m free in 51.89. He scratched the 50m fly final.

22-year-old Apostolos Christou was a multiple winner as well, sweeping the men’s backstroke events for the home nation. Also a gold medalist at last year’s Mediterranean Games, Christou took the 50m back here in 25.01, the 100m back in 58.37 and the 200m back in 2:00.26.