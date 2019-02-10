Baylor Defeats Harpeth Hall by 6 Points, G. Walsh Drops 51.5 100 Back

2019 TISCA TENNESSEE HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday, February 8 – Saturday, February 9, 2019

Tracy Caulkins Competition Pool, Nashville, TN

GIRLS’ MEET

Baylor 320 Harpeth Hall 314 Hardin Valley 151 Maryville 133 Ensworth 129

Despite the heroic efforts of sisters Alex and Gretchen Walsh, Harpeth Hall came just short of pushing past the Baylor School, who won the girls’ meet by just six points when the dust settled.

Baylor was led by Addison Smith on Saturday. The senior raced to the win in the 500 free, going 4:46.11 to take down HH’s Ella Nelson (4:48.87). Smith also anchored Baylor’s 200 free relay, which took 2nd behind HH, while their 400 free relay also touched 2nd to HH.

Ellie Waldrep was another standout for Baylor, as the sophomore touched 2nd in the 100 back with a strong 52.42 for a new best time. She moves from 23rd to 21st in the 15-16 all-time rankings, jumping ahead of Olympian Olivia Smoliga and Stanford freshman Lucie Nordmann.

Waldrep couldn’t get past Gretchen Walsh, however, who won the race in 51.57. She moves past current Wisconsin junior Beata Nelson in the 15-16 rankings to 6th, not far off of her sister Alex’s #4 ranking. Gretchen also was on the 200 free relay, where she delivered a 21.43 anchor leg to propel HH to the win at 1:31.29.

Alex Walsh, meanwhile, raced in back-to-back events. She first won the 100 breast, going 59.08 and winning by over two seconds. Next, in the 400 free relay, she dropped a 48.43 anchor shortly after her 100 breast title. HH won the relay at 3:23.98, but Baylor would take the meet.

The other winner of the day was Kallie Chelsvig of Ensworth, who was 49.80 in the 100 free to knock off HH’s Ophelia Pilkinton.

BOYS’ MEET

McCallie 271 Maryville 231 Baylor 223.5 Ensworth 151 Memphis U 117

McCallie swam to the team title, buoyed by winning both of the free relays and having an individual winner in Will Jackson, a junior. Jackson was 4:31.63 to win the 500 free by over four seconds. He anchored their 200 free relay in 20.47, while Jake Marcum was 20.38 on the 2nd leg, while he was 45.79 leading off their 400 free relay.

Marcum anchored their 400 free relay with a 44.70, coming after he took 2nd in the 100 back (48.60) behind Jack Kirby of Baylor (48.21).

West’s Coleman Kredich added to his trophy case with a 100 free victory yesterday. He was 44.44, just ahead of Kirby (44.57), to take the 100 free after having won the 50 free on Friday.

Baylor, of note, missed out on probably taking 2nd in the team rankings after they DQ’d their 400 free relay. They ended up in 3rd place, less than 10 points back from 2nd place Maryville.