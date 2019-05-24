Greek Sprint Ace Gkolomeev Added To Aqua Centurions

2018 Mediterranean Games gold medalist Kristian Gkolomeev of Greece has joined the International Swimming League (ISL) team Aqua Centurions. The squad is captained by iconic Italian swimmer Federica Pellegrini and is based in Rome. Gkolomeev is the 2nd elite announcement in as many days, as Olympic medalist Laszlo Cseh was also added to the roster this week.

25-year-old Gkolomeev had a successful collegiate swimming career at the University of Alabama, winning the 50y freestyle NCAA title in his freshman year, followed by a 100y freestyle title his sophomore year.

The Greek athlete earned the 50m freestyle gold last year in Tarragona, taking the Mediterranean Games top prize in a then-national record of 21.66. He went on to blow that mark out of the water at the European Championships 2 months later, claiming silver in a monster 21.44.

Gkolomeev is currently ranked 9th in the world this season in the men’s 50m freestyle with the 21.91 he put up at the Greek National Championships this past March.

Best Times:

50 free – 21.44 LCM; 21.02 SCM

100 free – 48.68 LCM; 47.30 SCM

50 fly – 23.19 LCM; 23.24 SCM

Aqua Centurions roster as of May 24th: