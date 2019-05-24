Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Greek Sprint Ace Gkolomeev Added To Aqua Centurions

2018 Mediterranean Games gold medalist Kristian Gkolomeev of Greece has joined the International Swimming League (ISL) team Aqua Centurions. The squad is captained by iconic Italian swimmer Federica Pellegrini and is based in Rome. Gkolomeev is the 2nd elite announcement in as many days, as Olympic medalist Laszlo Cseh was also added to the roster this week. 

 

View this post on Instagram

🇪🇺European vice champion 🏆at Glasgow 2018, Kristian Gkolomeev @kristian_gkolomeev 🇬🇷joins our ranks!🔱Welcome on board! 🤟🏻✌🏻🤙🏻🤟🏻. • • • • • • • • #swimmimg #swim #swimmers #swimmer #sports #watersport #isl #internationalswimmingleague #worldbest #readytofight #champion #champions #medal #medals #pool #water #blue #chlorine #freestyle #backstroke #breaststroke #greece

A post shared by Aqua Centurions (@isl_aquacenturions) on

25-year-old Gkolomeev had a successful collegiate swimming career at the University of Alabama, winning the 50y freestyle NCAA title in his freshman year, followed by a 100y freestyle title his sophomore year.

The Greek athlete earned the 50m freestyle gold last year in Tarragona, taking the Mediterranean Games top prize in a then-national record of 21.66. He went on to blow that mark out of the water at the European Championships 2 months later, claiming silver in a monster 21.44.

Gkolomeev is currently ranked 9th in the world this season in the men’s 50m freestyle with the 21.91 he put up at the Greek National Championships this past March.

Best Times:

50 free – 21.44 LCM; 21.02 SCM
100 free – 48.68 LCM; 47.30 SCM
50 fly – 23.19 LCM; 23.24 SCM

Aqua Centurions roster as of May 24th:

Federica Pellegrini Luca Dotto
Sarah Koehler Santo Condorelli
Franziska Hentke Phillip Heintz
Margherita Panziera Fabio Scozzoli
Martina Carraro Laszlo Cseh
Kaylee McKeown Kristian Gkolomeev

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Scott

Does he still train at Alabama?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
11 seconds ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!